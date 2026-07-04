Home » Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes split over Aurelien Tchouameni at Man United

Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes split over Aurelien Tchouameni at Man United

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni


Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt have disagreed about Aurelien Tchouameni’s suitability for Manchester United.

Dream target

United are prioritising midfield reinforcements this summer as they prepare to play in the Champions League next season and potentially mount a Premier League title charge.

The Red Devils have already missed out on Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, who have already secured transfers to Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

Then there is Sandro Tonali, whose switch to Tottenham has also been confirmed. United recently launched an enquiry for Bournemouth’s Alex Scott but the Cherries have made it clear that he is not for sale. There is an offer for him to extend his stay at the Vitality Stadium.

As United’s options dwindle, it’s been mentioned that they are hopeful of landing Tchouameni, whose future at Real Madrid is extremely uncertain. There is speculation that Jose Mourinho is open to offloading him this summer as he eyes a marquee signing in the midfield of the park.

But Tchouameni won’t come cheap. Madrid want a big fee, and he’ll want big wages to head to Old Trafford.

Scholes and Butt discussed Tchouameni’s situation on The Good, the Bad and the Football podcast and disagreed over whether he’d be right for United.

United legends split

Scholes said, “There must be something going on behind the scenes, but what are they doing? They’ve got the Champions League to play in. They’ve got to start doing some business pretty soon. They probably need three midfield players.”

Asked about Tchouameni, he replied, “I think he struggled for Real Madrid last year, and I don’t think he’s been great in the World Cup so far as well.”

Butt countered, “I think he’s powerful. I like that kind of player for United at the minute, that’s what they are missing.”

“For me, somebody who could go box-to-box and be powerful. They’ve got Kobbie [Mainoo]. They’ve got Bruno [Fernandes]. They just miss that athleticism, aggression, power and pace in midfield.”

Tchouameni made 48 appearances across all competitions for Madrid last season, contributing two goals and one assist.

Featured image Denis Doyle via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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