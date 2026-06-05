Jess Park eyes awards hat-trick after landing nomination for coveted prize



Manchester United star Jess Park is in line to land another top award following her latest nomination.

Sensational season

Despite United’s disappointing end to the 2025/26 campaign, it was still an incredible campaign for Park, having joined the club from cross-town rivals Manchester City last summer.

Park arrived as part of a swap deal that saw Grace Clinton head the other way. Park wasted no time in rendering herself a key member of the squad.

Within a very short period, she became the attacking lynchpin for United, partnering academy graduate Ella Toone.

Park managed an impressive nine goals and five assists for United across all competitions. For her contributions, she was named United’s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year.

Now, it has been confirmed that the 24-year-old is in the running to claim the PFA Women’s Player of the Year award.

Coveted award

The ‘Top Six’ shortlist has been announced after votes were collected from players across the Women’s Super League.

To scoop up the accolade, Park will have to ward off stiff competition from Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa), Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Alessia Russo (Arsenal) and Bunny Shaw (Manchester City).

The Top Six for the PFA Players’ Player of the Year. 🏆 Voted for by the players. pic.twitter.com/fW0Jj3Ck2g — PFA (@PFA) June 5, 2026

Bunny Shaw was voted Women’s Footballer of the Year for the second time in the Football Writers’ Association annual awards last month. United captain Bruno Fernandes won the men’s equivalent.

Fernandes is also in contention to win the PFA Men’s Player of the Year.

Kobbie Mainoo has been nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year.

Park will learn her fate on 25 August at the PFA Awards ceremony in Manchester, where the winner will be revealed.

Featured image Ben Roberts Photo via Getty Images

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