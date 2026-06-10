Morgan Rogers lavishes praise on United legend Cristiano Ronaldo

It’s shaping up to be quite the summer for Aston Villa’s talented playmaker Morgan Rogers. Not only is he in the England squad for the upcoming World Cup, but he has also been linked with a transfer to some of the biggest clubs in the world, most notably Manchester United.

The interest in Rogers comes as no surprise given he has excelled since joining Villa from Middlesbrough in 2024. Given that he managed the England international at Villa, Michael Carrick knows the extent of Rogers’ talent better than most.

Carrick wants to bring Rogers to Old Trafford, and the player’s comments suggest he would not need a lot of convincing to join the Red Devils.

A strong season

Despite a shaky start to the season that saw Villa fail to win any of their first five matches in the Premier League, the team soon kicked into gear and Morgan Rogers was pivotal to the change in their fortunes. Across the entire campaign, the skilful attacker scored 14 goals and registered 12 assists, highlighting his creativity and lethal finishing.

Rogers and his Villa teammates capped off a phenomenal season by lifting the Europa League trophy after a commanding 3-0 victory over Freiburg in the final. The former Middlesbrough man scored a goal and registered an assist in the final, showcasing his appetite for the big games.

Many believe the forward’s relationship with Carrick will be pivotal in the race for his signature.

A huge opportunity

It is a testament to the quality and drive Rogers possesses that he is a firm favourite of England manager Thomas Tuchel and looks set to play a key role for the Three Lions at the upcoming World Cup.

He will fight it out with Galactico Jude Bellingham for the starting spot behind Harry Kane and, should he be successful, it will present Rogers with the chance to showcase his talents on the world stage, following in the footsteps of the former United player he recently revealed to be his footballing icon.

Cristiano Ronaldo

During a quickfire interview with Dazed, the Aston Villa midfielder was asked to name his footballing icon. “Cristiano Ronaldo,” he said without hesitation.

“For me, the best to ever do it. I just think everything about him was different to what we probably seen before. He just brought that originality that I think I kind of took a shine towards.”

This link to Old Trafford could yet prove pivotal in United’s pursuit of the 23-year-old. A summer transfer to the Red Devils would present him with the chance to follow in the footsteps of his idol, who went on to win the Golden Boot and nine major trophies during his time as a mighty red.

Here’s hoping the England international plays a key role in bringing football home this summer before becoming a key cog in United’s rise towards the summit of the Premier League, back where they belong.

Featured image Dan Mullan via Getty Images

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