Harry Maguire: Man United star faces more legal troubles

It’s been a difficult few weeks for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, who was surprisingly left out of Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad despite enjoying another strong season at club level.

Maguire and his family reacted badly to the omission, lashing out at the Three Lions boss on social media, with the experienced centre-back left “shocked and gutted” by the decision.

On top of that, more bad news appears to have come Maguire’s way, as the 33-year-old has been slapped with a speeding fine for an incident back in December 2025.

Hefty punishment

As reported by the Standard, the Englishman was clocked driving at 37mph in a 30mph zone in Altrincham and has been ordered to pay a £1,000 fine for his ill-advised actions.

It’s reported Maguire was making the journey between Old Trafford and his home in Cheshire during the festive period, a trip that has now cost him a four-figure sum. Whilst the fine will not bother the United man too much, it is another bit of disappointing coverage for the player, who did rather spit his dummy out after the England squad announcement.

It’s not the defender’s first brush with the law in this regard either, after his 56-day road ban in January 2025 for another speeding offence. Maguire released a statement off the back of his latest telling off and, despite pleading guilty, claims he was unaware of the speed limit on that stretch of road.

“I was driving at 37mph in what I mistakenly believed was a 40mph zone, when it was in fact a 30mph limit.

I understand this was my responsibility and I fully accept the offence. I will be more careful in future and pay closer attention to speed limit signs. If possible, I would be very grateful if the court would consider allowing me to complete a speed awareness course instead of receiving penalty points,” a written statement said.

With England preparing to start their World Cup campaign over in the United States, Maguire has been seen enjoying some down time abroad with Michael Carrick, safe in the knowledge he will be available for pre-season with United.

Given Lisandro Martínez and Leny Yoro’s participation at the tournament, it’s highly likely Maguire will start the season in Carrick’s XI, and he will look to put this difficult personal period behind him and start the new campaign with a bang.

Other United men on the wrong side of the law

With Maguire grabbing the headlines, teammates Altay Bayındır and Matheus Cunha can count themselves rather fortunate to be subplots in the report that lists them as breaking driving laws as well. The back-up goalkeeper and Brazilian forward were both punished for speeding down the same stretch of road in Hale Barns, Greater Manchester, and have been reprimanded accordingly.

Bayındır was caught driving at 41mph in the 30mph zone, with Cunha clocking in at 7mph over the limit. Both incidents occurred in 2025, November and August, respectively.

The Turk incurred costs of a straight £666 fine, £120 additional costs, and a £266 victim surcharge, with three penalty points plonked on his licence. Cunha, on the other hand, is being less than cooperative with the law, with investigation ongoing as to who exactly was driving his vehicle after the Brazilian failed to respond to initial police letters. What the ultimate punishment for the 27-year-old is remains to be seen.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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