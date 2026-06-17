Marcus Rashford: Aston Villa’s plan for Man United reject explained

Aston Villa are prepared to pull out all the stops to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, according to a new report.

An Awkward Reunion

INEOS had hoped to have seen the last of Rashford when a season-long loan, which included a £26 million buy option, was agreed with FC Barcelona last summer.

Having lost his way at Old Trafford, the 28-year-old forward found a new lease of life in Catalonia, returning 28 goal contributions as he helped the Blaugrana retain their La Liga title.

Marcus Rashford Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played LaLiga 32 18 8 9 3 - 1,762' UEFA Champions League 11 5 5 4 - - 579' Copa del Rey 4 3 1 1 - - 249' Supercopa 2 0 - - - - 32' Total 49 26 14 14 3 - 2,622'

However, a combination of a poor showing in the Champions League quarter-final exit to Atletico Madrid, expensive wages, and other targets – such as Anthony Gordon – being prioritised, led Barcelona to decide against triggering the clause to make Rashford’s deal permanent.

Instead, the England international, currently on duty at the World Cup in North America, faces an unwelcome return to Old Trafford when the Three Lions’ tournament comes to an end.

Barcelona remain interested in agreeing another loan, though United have steadfastly rejected any attempts to negotiate this, insisting on a transfer only. A host of Premier League rivals have expressed interest in the Wythenshawe native, including Arsenal, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, while Bayern Munich are understood to be monitoring the situation.

But Sports Boom reveals it is Aston Villa who are at the front of the queue, with Unai Emery having identified Rashford as “one of his leading target” this summer.

A Friendly Reunion

Following the public dispute with Ruben Amorim in December 2024, which was fully backed by sporting director Jason Wilcox, Rashford joined Villa on loan for the second half of the campaign, returning four goals and six assists in 17 appearances for his adopted side.

The Villans were understood to be open to exploring a permanent deal, though the Englishman only had eyes for Barcelona, who knew they could leverage this to agree a loan without a fee or obligation to buy.

But the Midlands side are now ready to “spend big” to bring Rashford back to Villa Park, viewing him as a “statement signing capable of spearheading their next chapter.”

EXCL: Aston Villa are prepared to splash the cash for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🌟 Unai Emery is a long-time admirer and sees the England forward as a marquee signing to lead Villa’s next step after another strong season.#AVFC #MUFC https://t.co/Nd6ZNJrD9S — Sportsboom (@Sportsboomcom) June 17, 2026

Tweet: “Aston Villa are prepared to splash the cash for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford. Unai Emery is a long-time admirer and sees the England forward as a marquee signing to lead Villa’s next step after another strong season.”

Under Emery’s watch, Villa enjoyed one of the best campaigns in their history, finishing fourth in the Premier League and winning the Europa League with a resounding 3-0 win over Freiburg in the final.

However, they are braced to lose talismanic attacker Morgan Rogers – a primary target for United – and will need an experienced left-sided forward to take his place. Rashford’s experience at the highest levels of both club and international football is seen as a major bonus for a side entering the Champions League next season.

“With 72 England caps and 18 international goals, Rashford possesses the elite-level experience Villa are seeking. Still only 28, he has plenty of top years ahead of him, and Emery believes he could become the marquee signing to help Villa challenge for major honours once again,” the report concludes.

Final Thoughts

Rashford’s contract with United, which expires in 2028 and is worth in excess of £325,000 a week, contains a release clause worth £40m to any club bar Liverpool and Manchester City.

If Barcelona’s frugality sees INEOS go from reluctantly accepting a £26m switch to Catalania to actively welcoming a £40m bid from Birmingham, the noise of celebration led by Wilcox will echo throughout the corridors of power at Old Trafford.

Featured image Alex Caparros via Getty Images

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