Konde, Cassim, David, Joseph: Man United’s pursuit of wonderkids explained

While Manchester United are targeting signings from lower down the division for the first team, when it comes to the academy, the Red Devils are willing to launch hostile raids on their fiercest rivals – as their pursuit of four wonderkids shows.

Double Raid on the North East

In the past few months, Manchester United have held talks with a pair of Liverpool youngsters – Vincent Joseph and Isaac Konde – and two Manchester City starlets, David Eze and Karim Cassim.

This mirrors a new policy that INEOS have implemented since taking the helm at Old Trafford in 2024, which has seen the focus on adding fresh blood to the academy reignited – both inside and outside of England.

Greater emphasis has been placed on the club’s vast scouting network, as demonstrated by the deal for Sekou Kone from Malian side Guidars FC and last summer’s move for Cerro Porteño left-back Diego Leon from Paraguay.

But the exact same approach is underway domestically, with United looking to snap up the best prospects from across the English youth system.

A perfect example is the double swoop on Arsenal for Chido Obi, widely considered the most lethal striker in his age group in the country, and Ayden Heaven, who has already established himself as a permanent fixture in Michael Carrick’s squad.

There is an added edge to signing the highly regarded talents from the club’s most bitter rivals, however, with deals understood to be progressing for at least one City and Liverpool starlet.

State of Play

Secret Scout, an excellent source for academy football, has delivered an update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Cassim, Eze, Joseph and Konde, having previously revealed the Red Devils’ plan to sign a Tottenham Hotspur wonderkid.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), the expert reveals the deal for Joseph – Liverpool’s 16-year-old forward – is not progressing as the England under-16 international is still “undecided” on his next step, as is his brother, Valentin Joseph, who plays for Blackburn Rovers.

But a deal for Konde, Joseph’s teammate on Merseyside, is sealed and delivered. The 16-year-old is a tricky winger, capable of playing on either flank, and was considered a “key target” by United.

There is also progress in the attempts to lure Cassim and Eze from the blue half of Manchester to the Red. Cassim, 16, is a centre-midfielder who has already played for Manchester City’s under-18 side, while Eze – another 16-year-old midfielder – is considered one of the best talents in his age group in England.

The Secret Scout gives Cassim’s move to Old Trafford the green tick, while he suggests Eze could still “soon” follow his midfield partner.

Konde done ✅

Karim 🔜 ✅

David I still believe 🔜

Vincent Joesph – undecided still. His older also same situation who is set to leave for another club https://t.co/FEpBbu955Y — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) July 18, 2026

Konde done ✅

Karim 🔜 ✅

David I still believe 🔜

Vincent Joesph – undecided still. His older also same situation who is set to leave for another club

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