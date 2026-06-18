Phil Jones: Former Man United defender secures new Championship role

Former Manchester United player Phil Jones has already secured a new coaching role.

Man United career

Jones started his football career with Blackburn Rovers before transferring to Manchester United in 2011.

He won the league title in 2013 and also lifted the FA Cup, League Cup, and Europa League during his time at Old Trafford.

Jones also represented England a total of 27 times.

The defender played 229 times for the Old Trafford club but rarely featured in any of his final four seasons, making just 13 appearances.

He finally left the club in the 2022-2023 season before retiring.

Post-playing career

Jones began a coaching role at Manchester United in the 2023-2024 season, working with the club’s under-14s and under-18s.

In February of this year, he joined Blackburn Rovers’ coaching staff under Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill.

O’Neill left the role at the end of the season to focus on his international job, and Jones also recently announced his departure from his former club.

It had already been reported by The Peoples Person that he was likely to take up a role with Sheffield United, and this has now come to pass.

Sheffield United role

The Yorkshire Post reports, “former Manchester United defender and Blackburn Rovers coach Phil Jones has been added to Chris Wilder’s coaching staff for next season – following last season’s disappointing Championship finish.”

Commenting on the changes, manager Wilder stated, “after stabilising last season, we are now looking to inject some fresh ideas into the group, and a collective decision has been made to make some changes behind the scenes.”

Talking specifically on Jones he said, Phil is a young coach who has played under some of the very best and is now forging his own pathway in coaching. He’s coming in tasked with helping throughout the team and he’s already gained some great experience coaching in the academy at Manchester United and with the first team at Blackburn last season. He is highly thought of at both clubs.”

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