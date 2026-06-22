Man United’s hunt for Mateus Fernandes takes sharp twist

Tottenham Hotspur are pushing hard to beat Manchester United to yet another signing, according to reports.

Earlier this year, United showed interest in Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi by touching base with his representatives. However, Spurs moved decisively and convinced the free agent to put pen to paper on their contract soon after avoiding relegation.

United are prioritising strengthening their defence this summer. As such, fans might not have lost sleep over missing out on Senesi. However, now, the North London giants are looking to hamper the Red Devils’ pursuit of their priority midfield target.

Mateus Fernandes prepared to join Manchester United

According to talkSPORT, Manchester United are determined to sign Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United despite the gifted midfielder suffering back-to-back relegations.

The 21-year-old Portuguese emerged as one of the Premier League’s most complete midfielders last season, excelling with and without the ball. He is a powerful ball-carrier with an eye for a killer pass. Out of possession, the youngster is tenacious and in the right place at the right time, more often than not.

“He’s got an unbelievably excellent attitude towards becoming better. So he can only use this as being better,” Simon Rusk, who worked with Fernandes at Southampton, told Sky Sports.

As such, interest is high in the dynamic midfielder, and talkSPORT claims United have already convinced him to move to Old Trafford.

“We know that Manchester United have basically got personal terms already agreed,” said talkSPORT’s chief football correspondent Alex Crook.

Tottenham in talks to hijack Fernandes deal

However, it is understood United’s move for Fernandes is in danger of being hijacked by Tottenham, who have already made an enquiry to West Ham over securing his services.

The report further states: “And Fernandes is another player that De Zerbi has identified as someone who can improve Tottenham, having obviously flirted with relegation right up until the final day of the Premier League season.”

Mateus Fernandes Premier League stats: 2025/26 Season

Appearances 36 Minutes per game 84 Touches 58.9 Key passes 1.0 Accurate passes 37.9 Interceptions 1.0 Tackles 2.9 Goals and assists 7

Source: Sofascore

Reaching an agreement with Fernandes is one thing, and getting a nod from West Ham is another. The Hammers have so far shown little desire to budge from their £80m valuation.

As such, should Spurs decide to meet West Ham’s demands and United refuse to be held to ransom, Fernandes would most likely end up moving from east to north London rather than Manchester.

Featured image Clive Rose via Getty Images

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