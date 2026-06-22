Man United icon Wayne Rooney confirms huge call on managerial return



Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has revealed his stance on a potential return to the dugout in future.

Managerial career

Rooney kicked off his managerial career at Derby County, initially as player-coach before he eventually took over fully. While at Derby, the club was in crisis following administration and a heavy points deduction.

Yet, against all odds, United’s record goalscorer guided the side to survival in the Championship.

He then returned to his former club, DC United, in the MLS but couldn’t qualify for the playoffs during his time there. Rooney managed just 14 wins from the 53 games he took charge of. He departed by mutual consent.

He returned to management with Birmingham City, succeeding John Eustace, but his stay at St Andrew’s proved short-lived. Over 83 days, he managed just two wins from 15 matches, leaving him with a win rate of only 13%. Rooney’s last stint in the dugout came with Plymouth Argyle.

He was appointed in May 2024 on a three-year contract, but he failed to inspire the team, culminating in a dismal nine-match winless streak that left Plymouth rooted to the foot of the Championship.

Rooney has since found his voice as a pundit, becoming one of the most recognisable figures in football broadcasting.

Rooney confirms decision

Speaking in an Ask Me Anything Reddit Q&A with BBC Sport, the former England international confirmed that he harbours some regrets about his managerial career.

He also confirmed that he can’t see himself going back to the job.

“I think you always have regrets, and [I] reflect on what I’ve done. I think the biggest regret I have is the Birmingham City job, in terms of the timing of when I took over from John Eustace.”

Asked about a potential return, he remarked, “Probably not.”

“Of course, I’ve never closed doors and never say never, but at the moment – where I am now, where my head space is – I wouldn’t.”

In January, Rooney said that it would be a no-brainer for him if he were offered the opportunity to join Michael Carrick’s backroom staff at United.

Featured image Richard Heathcote via Getty Images

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