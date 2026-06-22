Mason Greenwood: last-minute twist threatens Man United’s bumper transfer windfall



Over the weekend, some interesting reports emerged from Italy about Mason Greenwood, putting INEOS on alert.

Indeed, it was suggested that Greenwood’s move to AS Roma was at an advanced stage, with Roma attempting to negotiate terms with Marseille and agree on a transfer fee, the Ligue 1 side reportedly wanting around €55 million (£47m).

That deal going through was always going to come in handy for Manchester United’s transfer activity, with the 20-time English champions due to receive a portion of that transfer fee.

In the £26.7 million deal INEOS struck with Marseille for Greenwood to move to the Velodrome in 2024, United’s chiefs inserted a 50 per cent sell-on clause. Therefore, whatever Roma pay for the attacker, United stand to receive a reasonable share, so there is every reason to closely follow that deal.

However, just as the 20-time English champions were bracing to receive their sizeable windfall, an interesting development has occurred.

Fans threaten Mason Greenwood to Roma deal

A petition aiming to stop Roma from signing Greenwood has now been launched online by the club’s own fans.

The controversy that cost Greenwood his place at United is no secret, nor is the fact that he never got the chance to reclaim it, despite being cleared of all charges. That same controversy is now driving some Roma supporters to fight against this deal.

The petition, which had already gathered over 500 signatures within 24 hours of its launch, argues:

“We oppose the signing of Mason Greenwood by AS Roma.

“This position is not based on personal hostility or a belief that people cannot rebuild their careers. It is based on the conviction that every football club has the right — and the responsibility — to choose who represents its badge.”

Should the deal go through, the petition’s signatories argue it “would create an unavoidable conflict between the club’s public commitments and its actions.”

“We respectfully urge AS Roma to abandon any pursuit of Mason Greenwood and to remain faithful to the principles that have earned the respect of supporters around the world.”

Whether more fans join the online protest, and whether Roma ultimately bow to the pressure and pull the plug, remains to be seen.

Greenwood deal for Roma might be a game changer

Hopefully, it does not come to that, and not merely because United have something to benefit. Greenwood could genuinely elevate Roma’s attack.

After all, the United academy graduate showed his quality in France. Over two seasons, he played in 66 league games, scoring 37 goals and providing 12 assists.

Moreover, a combination of Donyel Malen and Greenwood could be a frightening prospect. Given everything the 24-year-old offers on the pitch, he is a player worth taking a chance on and one who, surely, has learned from his past.

Featured image Juan Manuel Serrano Arce via Getty Images

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