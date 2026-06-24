Gary Pallister raises major concerns over Matthijs de Ligt’s Manchester United future



Manchester United might have to face the future without Matthijs de Ligt, according to a club legend.

The Dutch international has not played for the Red Devils since 30th November after sustaining a back injury.

Mystery surrounds the injury

There was little clarity from the club over when the player would return, but it initially appeared that it was not a serious issue.

However, De Ligt did not recover as expected and as the season drew to a close, the club announced that he had gone under the knife to resolve the problem.

The statement read that “De Ligt will now begin a new phase of his recovery and is expected to return for United in the early stages of the 2026/27 season.” However, in an exclusive interview with The Peoples Person, legendary club centre-back Gary Pallister, speaking in association with Spreadex Sports, warned:

“I don’t know what’s going on with de Ligt. I thought he was playing really well before he got the injury.”

Pallister’s personal experience

“I know what it’s like having back surgery. It’d be interesting to know what kind of back surgery he’s had, because it finished me. Obviously I was 35, but there was no coming back from it for me. It’s something that can really affect you.”

The former England international was particularly concerned with the length of time the 26-year-old has been out of action.

“It’s a huge question mark over how he returns from surgery. Hopefully it wasn’t too major, but the length of time he was out … It’s obviously a major concern which they thought could have been helped with rest, but obviously not.”

“I know a lot about backs because of the problems I had … I just know it’s very difficult to get back to your former glories when you’ve had back surgery.”

United might need to strengthen

If De Ligt does struggle to make a full recovery from the injury, it would leave United with an ageing Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro, who is not yet the finished article according to Pallister, as the main options on the right side of the tandem.

The Ramsgate-born man said in terms of strengthening “it’s wait and see”, with De Ligt’s fitness the determining factor in the decision as to whether to dip into the market for that position.

The second part of our exclusive interview with Gary Pallister will appear here tomorrow.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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