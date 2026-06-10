Huge Noussair Mazraoui injury update ahead of Morocco’s World Cup campaign



A big injury update has been provided on Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui ahead of Morocco’s participation in the World Cup in North America.

Injury fears

Mazraoui sustained an injury on Sunday during Morocco’s 1-1 friendly draw against Norway at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison.

Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz gave Morocco the lead before Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard drew his country level in the 75th minute.

But the Atlas Lions were more concerned by the injuries suffered by Mazraoui and Abde Ezzalzouli. Mazraoui was on the pitch for only 30 minutes before he had to come off with an upper arm problem.

That has now cast doubt over his World Cup involvement, with Morocco set to kick off their tournament on Saturday against a Brazil side containing his United teammates Matheus Cunha and Casemiro.

But, ESPN have revealed that Mazraoui is expected to be fit and available for the clash against the Selecao.

Mazraoui update

ESPN say that Mazraoui will not be sidelined by the shoulder injury and should be back in time for the African nation’s opener.

A source told ESPN, “The situation is the following. For Ezzalzouli, we will wait two days just to be sure, to study [the injury] and to make a deeper analysis.”

“For Mazraoui, he received a hit on his shoulder and he will resume training in the coming days.”

The news outlet explains that Mazraoui picked up a partial shoulder dislocation, although Morocco are yet to officially confirm the severity of it, or how it will affect his minutes in the tournament. He was subjected to a scan on Monday.

Best position

Mazraoui is exceptionally versatile, capable of playing anywhere across the backline. For Morocco, however, he has largely been deployed on the left, with Achraf Hakimi established as the undisputed starter at right-back. But the United star feels that right-back is his best role.

He said, “Right full-back is my favourite position, my best position as well.”

“That’s where everything goes automatic. When I get the ball, I know my options. I know what I can do, what I can’t do. I know how to defend. It’s less thinking, it’s more enjoying.”

It’s understood that United have been left pleasantly surprised by how strong, agile and aggressive Mazraoui is.

Featured image Alex Pantling via Getty Images

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