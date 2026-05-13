Home » Man United issue huge Casemiro fitness update ahead of Forest clash

Man United issue huge Casemiro fitness update ahead of Forest clash

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Casemiro


Manchester United have issued an immensely positive update on midfielder Casemiro ahead of the final home game of the season this weekend.

Casemiro fears

Casemiro was missing last weekend as United were held to a drab goalless stalemate by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

In his absence, Michael Carrick opted for a midfield pivot of Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount. Manuel Ugarte was also absent.

Mount failed to replicate the impact that Casemiro has had this season, further highlighting the Brazilian’s importance to the team.

United confirmed that Casemiro was not available for selection against the Black Cats because he was not ready to play, presumably due to a small issue. Carrick hinted as much when he suggested that he was hopeful the player would be back for the Nottingham Forest clash.

Now, United have revealed that Casemiro trained with his teammates on Wednesday afternoon and is very likely to be present for the meeting with Vitor Pereira’s men on Sunday.

Casemiro update

United say, “Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has returned to training at Carrington, after missing the goalless draw at Sunderland.”

“Manuel Ugarte was also present, after suffering a back problem, prior to the visit to the Stadium of Light.”

“Carrick could provide a further update on Case and Manu when he sits down for his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.”

Having confirmed that he will leave United at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract, Sunday is poised to be an emotional day for Casemiro and his family.

The five-time Champions League winner will get the chance to bid the Old Trafford crowd farewell as he looks forward to the next step in his illustrious career. He previously admitted that he will be struggling to hold back tears.

United vs. Forest kicks off at 12:30 pm.

Featured image Lewis Storey via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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