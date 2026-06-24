Home » Marcus Rashford makes World Cup history as England are held by Ghana

Marcus Rashford makes World Cup history as England are held by Ghana

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Marcus Rashford


Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford achieved a historic feat during England’s goalless draw with Ghana on Tuesday.

England held

The Three Lions were unable to replicate their successful World Cup-winning victory against Croatia, as a defensively resolute Ghana held them to a draw at Boston Stadium.

England boasted a large share of possession but they were unable to find the back of the net.

The attack looked blunt and ineffective, with the wing duo of Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke particularly failing to create any meaningful chances.

It was not until Rashford and Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka were introduced that England really started looking dangerous. However, Ghana managed to hold on for a share of the spoils.

Rashford delivered four crosses during the brief spell he was on the pitch. He found an England teammate with six of the seven passes he attempted (86% individual pass accuracy). He touched the ball 11 times and embarked on six carries.

The Carrington academy graduate also won two fouls.

MetricStat
Crosses delivered4
Passes attempted7
Passes completed6
Pass accuracy86%
Touches11
Carries6
Fouls won2

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

The Guinness World Records have confirmed that Rashford equalled a World Cup record through his cameo against the Black Stars.

World Cup milestone

The Guinness World Records confirm, “Marcus Rashford now has equalled the record for the most substitute appearances in World Cup history.”

While he has etched his name in the history books, Rashford will surely feel that he has done enough, at least more than Gordon and Madueke, to start in the next game.

Having scored in the Croatia game, he then battled back from injury just in time to feature on Tuesday.

England are next in action on Sunday when they host Panama in their final Group L encounter.

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Radek Vitek: United forced to change their stance

Roy Keane makes dramatic U-turn on Bruno Fernandes...

Bruno Fernandes explodes into life as Portugal dismantle...

Harry Maguire reveals how Man United monitor players...

Lisandro Martinez fires reaction after Argentina’s World Cup...

Maguire admits Amorim was moments away from disastrous...

Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.