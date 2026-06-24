Marcus Rashford makes World Cup history as England are held by Ghana



Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford achieved a historic feat during England’s goalless draw with Ghana on Tuesday.

England held

The Three Lions were unable to replicate their successful World Cup-winning victory against Croatia, as a defensively resolute Ghana held them to a draw at Boston Stadium.

England boasted a large share of possession but they were unable to find the back of the net.

The attack looked blunt and ineffective, with the wing duo of Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke particularly failing to create any meaningful chances.

It was not until Rashford and Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka were introduced that England really started looking dangerous. However, Ghana managed to hold on for a share of the spoils.

Rashford delivered four crosses during the brief spell he was on the pitch. He found an England teammate with six of the seven passes he attempted (86% individual pass accuracy). He touched the ball 11 times and embarked on six carries.

The Carrington academy graduate also won two fouls.

Metric Stat Crosses delivered 4 Passes attempted 7 Passes completed 6 Pass accuracy 86% Touches 11 Carries 6 Fouls won 2

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

The Guinness World Records have confirmed that Rashford equalled a World Cup record through his cameo against the Black Stars.

World Cup milestone

The Guinness World Records confirm, “Marcus Rashford now has equalled the record for the most substitute appearances in World Cup history.”

Marcus Rashford now has equalled the record for the most substitute appearances in World Cup history. Will he turn England’s fortunes in the last 10 minutes? — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 23, 2026

While he has etched his name in the history books, Rashford will surely feel that he has done enough, at least more than Gordon and Madueke, to start in the next game.

Having scored in the Croatia game, he then battled back from injury just in time to feature on Tuesday.

England are next in action on Sunday when they host Panama in their final Group L encounter.

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images

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