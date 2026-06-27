Aurelien Tchouameni: Real Madrid set a price for dream Manchester United target



Manchester United’s biggest issue this summer has not been identifying the perfect talent to take their squad to the next level.

Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, all level-raising signings, have been clearly identified.

However, the problem has been the staggering figures quoted for each.

Consequently, INEOS do not want to overpay, and in a way, that reluctance has held them back in their bid to assemble a dream team for Carrick.

For instance, Anderson and Tonali’s hefty asking prices cooled United’s interest, and now a move for Fernandes is in jeopardy given their unwillingness to meet West Ham’s valuation.

If the Fernandes battle with Tottenham Hotspur is already testing United’s spending resolve, wait until you hear how their ambition to land one of the world’s best defensive midfielders could test it even further.

Aurelien Tchouameni is a dream INEOS signing

It is the worst-kept secret that Aurelien Tchouameni is INEOS’ dream Casemiro replacement, a player Manchester United are willing to break their wage structure to accommodate.

And naturally, it is easy to understand why. The French superstar is a commanding number six, physically dominant, blending elite ball-winning and aerial prowess with the composure to evade pressure and drive play from deep.

He looks tailor-made to anchor United’s midfield as a sole sitter. Yet, while contradicting reports have emerged over Real Madrid’s willingness to sell, an interesting development has emerged regarding the figures that could be involved should the French superstar leave the Bernabeu.

Hefty Tchouameni asking price

Defensa Central report:

“The club believes that the offer that could change their minds would be one starting at €120 million, the same amount Chelsea is asking for Enzo Fernández. That is the starting price Real Madrid has set for a potential sale of the midfielder.”

Therefore, struggling to pay £80 million-plus for Fernandes, would United really shatter their transfer record and pay upwards of £103 million for Tchouameni? It will be fascinating to see.

Ultimately, what is beyond doubt, though, is that the 26-year-old is the kind of player who makes you tear up your entire transfer plan. As a result, if a move for him does materialise, a deal for Fernandes would surely be shelved.

Featured image Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey via Getty Images

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