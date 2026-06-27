Bruno Guimarães: Liverpool make major decision on United target

Manchester United enjoyed tremendous success in last summer’s transfer window, upgrading their attack and goalkeeping departments with admirable efficiency. However, INEOS have endured a slow start to the window this year, which has not been helped by the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

The Red Devils are looking to address the departure of Casemiro, who has left a gaping hole in the squad. The idea is to sign the perfect partner for Kobbie Mainoo and forge a midfield that can provide the backbone for a successful season.

Recent reports suggest that United have already secured the services of Atalanta’s Ederson. However, further reinforcements are in order as INEOS look to stick to their Premier League-proven strategy. One player who remains linked to Old Trafford is Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes.

Premier League-proven leader

Guimaraes joined the Magpies from Lyon in January 2022 and has since become an integral part of Newcastle’s starting XI. Blessed with the eye of a playmaker yet accomplished in screening the backline, the Brazilian’s skill set makes him a fantastic option to replace Casemiro at the Theatre of Dreams.

Previous reports have suggested that the veteran midfielder has already advised United to sign Guimaraes as his replacement. Last season, the 28 year old scored nine goals and registered eight assists in 41 appearances across all competitions for the Magpies, all but four of which were starts.

Bruno Guimaraes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 29 27 9 6 6 - 2,460' UEFA Champions League 7 7 - - 1 - 544' EFL Cup 4 3 - 2 1 - 277' FA Cup 1 0 - - 1 - 41' Total 41 37 9 8 9 - 3,322'

Guimaraes has started every game for the Selecao at the World Cup so far, registering three assists. A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that United could face competition from Arsenal in the race for Guimaraes, but it now appears that another English club has entered the fray.

Liverpool eyeing United target

Speaking on The Redmen TV, Jacobs said that Liverpool have enquired about the availability of Guimaraes. He said: “There was an initial enquiry on the player side with Bruno Guimaraes, and we know in the last 24-48 hours Arsenal are the ones who have actually put a number over his head [submitted an offer].”

“Liverpool just did what Manchester United did months back, this is rather than now, and spoke with the agent, and that was it.”

Jacobs went on to add that the Merseyside club are unlikely to pursue a move for the Brazilian this summer. He concluded: “I’m not aware that they’re progressing there either, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they want a younger profile. Plus, let’s not forget that Newcastle United don’t want to sell.”

A move cannot be ruled out

The i paper has provided more details about Newcastle’s stance on the future of their captain, insisting that the player is open to signing an extension at St James’ Park. It adds: “The i Paper has been told that Newcastle’s approach remains that they will “not entertain” offers for their key midfielder and the reports come against the backdrop of a player who is interested in signing a new contract at St James’ Park.”

However, the report points out that the player’s representatives are testing the waters to understand the level of interest in him. The Magpies are likely to demand more than the reported £55 million fee, and last summer’s Alexander Isak saga means that a move cannot be entirely ruled out.

While they could be tempted to offload Guimaraes for a hefty fee, the player’s importance to the club and his bond with the fans raise questions about the move.

Final Thoughts

Guimaraes has all the attributes to become the perfect partner for Mainoo at the heart of Michael Carrick’s midfield. However, the Brazilian’s age could be a dealbreaker for INEOS, who have preferred to sign younger players who are yet to reach their peak.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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