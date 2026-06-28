Felix Nmecha: United pushing to sign Dortmund star as Newcastle back away

Manchester United are emerging as one of Felix Nmecha’s strongest suitors.

Despite making Mateus Fernandes their priority midfield target, United are refusing to meet West Ham’s exorbitant demands for the Portuguese youngster.

With Tottenham now showing willingness to pay a premium for Fernandes, United are seemingly considering looking elsewhere.

Felix Nmecha not keen on Newcastle move

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a Sky Sport Germany report claiming Manchester United are stepping up their efforts to sign Felix Nmecha from Borussia Dortmund, with director of recruitment Christopher Vivell in close contact with the player’s camp.

According to TEAMtalk, Nmecha has enhanced his growing reputation with a series of outstanding performances at the World Cup, prompting fresh enquiries over his future.

Ahead of the World Cup, Julian Nagelsmann hailed him as a “world-class player”.

Newcastle United are thought to be among a host of clubs to have held discussions over a potential move, but the Magpies have already backed away.

One of the factors behind “the collapse of Newcastle’s pursuit” is Nmecha himself, as sources close to the 25-year-old indicate he was not entirely convinced that St James’ Park represented the right next step for his career, despite Newcastle’s long-standing admiration.

“With that move now effectively ruled out, attention has shifted elsewhere,” the report states.

Manchester United and Chelsea “frontrunners” to sign Felix Nmecha

United’s biggest rival for the German midfield dynamo’s signature appears to be Chelsea.

It is added: “United continue to assess a number of midfield options as they reshape their squad this summer, while Chelsea are also carrying out extensive work on potential additions in the middle of the park.”

Felix Nmecha Bundesliga stats: 2025/26 Season

Appearances 29 Minutes per game 75 Touches 49.2 Key passes 0.7 Accurate passes 32.3 Interceptions 0.9 Tackles 1.3 Goals and assists 5

Source: Sofascore

Both United and Chelsea admire the Dortmund star’s blend of athleticism, technical quality and versatility, and are accordingly pushing to win the race.

Reports in Germany have suggested the Bundesliga giants are demanding around €100 million for Nmecha. However, TEAMtalk claims Dortmund would be “prepared to negotiate for somewhat less if serious interest develops.”

Featured image Alexander Hassenstein via Getty Images

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