Marcus Rashford: United ace fails to deliver in rare World Cup start

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was handed his first start at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, but he failed to make an impact. The English forward has had to contend with a bench role with the Three Lions in the opening two games of the tournament.

Rashford scored in England’s 4-2 win over Croatia but could not make an impact in the 0-0 draw against Ghana. However, with Anthony Gordon failing to convince in the left-forward role for England, there had been calls to hand the United star his first start against Panama this weekend.

In the build-up to the game, Thomas Tuchel had explained why Rashford had been used as a substitute at the World Cup so far, despite coming off an impressive campaign. The 28 year old registered 14 goals and 14 assists across all competitions while on loan at Barcelona in the 2025/26 season.

The German manager ultimately gave in to the pressure and included Rashford in the starting XI for the final group-stage tie against Panama at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

England finish the group stages with a win

Tuchel made five changes to the team that failed to get off the mark against Ghana, with Rashford, Jarell Quansah, Nico O’Reilly, Morgan Rogers and Bukayo Saka all getting the nod. The United forward showed flashes of brilliance in the opening stages of the game, but Panama went toe to toe with England as the first half ended goalless.

The Three Lions, however, hit a higher gear after the break, and Jude Bellingham broke the deadlock from a corner in the 62nd minute. Harry Kane then put the game beyond doubt five minutes later, with Bellingham turning provider.

Tuchel’s team had a few more chances later in the game, while Panama had a goal ruled out for offside. However, England managed to secure the win and have now finished on top of Group L.

Rashford, meanwhile, played the entire 90 minutes and came close to scoring on a couple of occasions, but could not register a goal or an assist.

Rashford’s performance will not help United’s cause

Rashford managed 63 touches of the ball during the game, and completed 34 of 42 passes for an 81% accuracy. He attempted six crosses, none of which reached his team-mates, although both his long balls found their intended targets.

The Englishman did manage one key pass and registered five shots, one of which was on target. Rashford attempted six dribbles, beating his man on two occasions, and also registered one tackle.

The United star won just three of his nine ground duels and lost possession 20 times, the most of any player on the pitch. Thankfully, the opposition failed to take advantage.

Marcus Rashford Stats vs Panama

Metric Value Player Marcus Rashford Goals 0 Assists 0 Shots on Target 1 Expected Goals (xG) 0.26 Shots off Target 4 Shots Blocked 0 Dribbles (Successful) 6 (2) Clearances 0 Blocked Shots (Def.) 0 Interceptions 0 Tackles (Won) 1 Dribbled Past 0 Touches 63 Accurate Passes 34/42 Pass % 81% Key Passes 1 Crosses (Acc.) 6 (0) Long Balls (Acc.) 2 (2) Duels (Won) 11 (3) Ground Duels (Won) 9 (3) Aerial Duels (Won) 2 (0) Possession Lost 20 Fouls 1 Was Fouled 1 Offsides - Minutes Played 90'

Final Thoughts

Rashford’s struggles against Panama will frustrate the Old Trafford hierarchy, who are hoping that a good World Cup will improve their chances of cashing in on the player. However, the Englishman will have another chance to impress when his team faces Congo in the Round of 32 next week, although it may have to be from the bench again.

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images

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