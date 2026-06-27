Manuel Ugarte injury derails United’s transfer plans



Manchester United’s transfer ambitions have taken a hit following Manuel Ugarte’s injury at the World Cup on Sunday.

The Uruguayan midfielder had been earmarked for sale this summer after his disappointing performances for the Red Devils since his arrival in 2024.

INEOS had even agreed to sell him for a reduced fee, hoping to get his wages off the books, in order to facilitate the arrival of a third midfielder, as requested by Michael Carrick.

The 20-time English league champions have already agreed to sign Ederson on Casemiro’s recommendation, while the club remains locked in talks over a move for Mateus Fernandes.

Midfield transfer plans take a hit following Manuel Ugarte injury

Alex Scott is the fallback option in case Tottenham Hotspur hijack the deal for the West Ham ace.

The plan was for United to sign a third midfielder, using the funds raised from the Uruguay international‘s sale.

There was interest from Turkiye and Italy, but that might change in case the 25-year-old’s injury turns out to be serious, as per The Daily Mail.

It must also be remembered that Carrick wants to strengthen out wide, at left-back, up front, while also adding a backup keeper.

United will now have to prioritise

INEOS will have to prioritise between signing three midfielders or upgrading multiple areas of the squad this window.

“Manchester United are anxiously waiting for news on Manuel Ugarte’s knee injury after the Uruguay midfielder was carried off on a stretcher in their defeat by Spain in Guadalajara.

“Although the extent of the injury Ugarte suffered in Uruguay’s 1-0 defeat to Spain – which eliminated Marcelo Bielsa’s side at the group stage – is still unknown, the possibility of lengthy rehab has cast doubt over the prospect of him being sold this summer.

“In that case, it is unlikely to impact United’s ability to pay for both Ederson and Fernandes. However, the club were hoping to strengthen the squad by adding a third midfielder if there is room in the budget, and that was largely dependent on any money they could recoup for Ugarte.

Manuel Ugarte injury looks bad

Manuel Ugarte had to be stretchered off after suffering a left knee injury. Valgus at the knee + a non-contact, pivoting mechanism points towards an ACL tear (+/- meniscus). A calf ripple was also seen, which typically results in a tear. Expected Recovery Time: 9-12 months… pic.twitter.com/v3CIt61y4Z — Physio Scout | Football Injury Analysis (@physioscout) June 27, 2026

“United may now have to shelve those plans if they also want to bring in a left-sided player and back-up goalkeeper.”

Physio Scout, a social media account which specialises in injury analysis, has claimed that Manuel Ugarte has suffered an ACL tear, an injury which could keep him out for at least nine months.

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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