Diogo Dalot: Man United veteran seizes first chance at World Cup

Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot got his first taste of action at this World Cup in Portugal’s 0-0 draw with Colombia in the final group stage match.

Season

The Manchester United right back has been a regular member of the first team this season, initially under Ruben Amorim and later Michael Carrick.

He played 36 matches in all competitions last season, scoring one goal.

Portugal could not secure the three points they needed to win the group, but Dalot did help them to keep a clean sheet.

Versus Colombia

He played the final 45 minutes of the game, replacing FC Barcelona’s Joao Cancelo.

Dalot won 100% of his tackles and also helped his side defensively by making one clearance and recovering the ball once.

He was also strong in the challenge, winning three of his four ground duels.

The Portugal international was also effective on the ball as he completed 100% of his crossing attempts in the match, even though his team could not convert the chances.

The 27-year-old was also solid on the ball, completing 92% of his 24 passes in the half.

Dalot also took on the opposing full-back, completing one of his two dribble attempts as he continued to provide an attacking threat.

The full-back carried the ball forward 13 times in the match, but only one of these was classified as progressive.

Dalot also tried to break the deadlock with a shot, but his effort did not challenge the Colombian goalkeeper.

The Portuguese will now take on Croatia on Friday, 3rd June in Toronto to try and book their place in the last sixteen of the tournament.

Diogo Dalot stats vs Colombia

Statistic Value Goals 0 Expected goals (xG) 0.03 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0.09 Distance covered 5.1 km Top speed 28 km/h Number of sprints 6 Running 0.81 km (16%) High-speed running 0.34 km (6.7%) Sprinting 0.06 km (1.2%) Def. contributions 2 Tackles (won) 1 (1) Interceptions 0 Clearances 1 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 1 Ground duels (won) 4 (3) Dribbled past 0 Key passes 1 Crosses (accurate) 1 (1) Accurate passes 22/24 (92%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 10/12 (83%) Passes in own half (acc.) 12/12 (100%) Long balls (accurate) 2/3 (67%) Touches 38 Dribbles (successful) 2 (1) Was fouled 1 Possession lost 4 Total carrying distance 106.9 m Carries 13 Progressive carries 1 Total progression 65.2 m Progressive carrying distance 12.8 m Longest progressive carry 10.8 m Total shots 1 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0

Featured image Ryan Pierse via Getty Images

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