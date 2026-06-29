Home » Diogo Dalot: Man United veteran seizes first chance at World Cup

Diogo Dalot: Man United veteran seizes first chance at World Cup

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Alex Scott and Dalot

Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot got his first taste of action at this World Cup in Portugal’s 0-0 draw with Colombia in the final group stage match.

Season

The Manchester United right back has been a regular member of the first team this season, initially under Ruben Amorim and later Michael Carrick.

He played 36 matches in all competitions last season, scoring one goal.

Portugal could not secure the three points they needed to win the group, but Dalot did help them to keep a clean sheet.

Versus Colombia

He played the final 45 minutes of the game, replacing FC Barcelona’s Joao Cancelo.

Dalot won 100% of his tackles and also helped his side defensively by making one clearance and recovering the ball once.

He was also strong in the challenge, winning three of his four ground duels.

The Portugal international was also effective on the ball as he completed 100% of his crossing attempts in the match, even though his team could not convert the chances.

The 27-year-old was also solid on the ball, completing 92% of his 24 passes in the half.

Dalot also took on the opposing full-back, completing one of his two dribble attempts as he continued to provide an attacking threat.

The full-back carried the ball forward 13 times in the match, but only one of these was classified as progressive.

Dalot also tried to break the deadlock with a shot, but his effort did not challenge the Colombian goalkeeper.

The Portuguese will now take on Croatia on Friday, 3rd June in Toronto to try and book their place in the last sixteen of the tournament.

Diogo Dalot stats vs Colombia

StatisticValue
Goals0
Expected goals (xG)0.03
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0.09
Distance covered5.1 km
Top speed28 km/h
Number of sprints6
Running0.81 km (16%)
High-speed running0.34 km (6.7%)
Sprinting0.06 km (1.2%)
Def. contributions2
Tackles (won)1 (1)
Interceptions0
Clearances1
Blocked shots0
Recoveries1
Ground duels (won)4 (3)
Dribbled past0
Key passes1
Crosses (accurate)1 (1)
Accurate passes22/24 (92%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)10/12 (83%)
Passes in own half (acc.)12/12 (100%)
Long balls (accurate)2/3 (67%)
Touches38
Dribbles (successful)2 (1)
Was fouled1
Possession lost4
Total carrying distance106.9 m
Carries13
Progressive carries1
Total progression65.2 m
Progressive carrying distance12.8 m
Longest progressive carry10.8 m
Total shots1
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0

Featured image Ryan Pierse via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

1 comment

sidhu48 29/06/2026 - 09:44

Portugal would have won if Their manager had read the dynamics of the game.
1. Both Cancelo and Mrndez should have been taken off at the 1st hydration break. They did nothing for the team.
2. Ronaldo kept creating space for others to attack by drawing his man marker away but only Felix exploited that space. Yet Felix was taken off and the ineffective Mendez stayed when Leo came on.
Next game Dalot and Leo must start in place of Cancelo and Mendez if Portugal want to win.

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