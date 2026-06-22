Manuel Ugarte: Man United midfielder’s woes continue at World Cup

Manchester United’s Manuel Ugarte started in Uruguay’s shock 2-2 draw with Cape Verde.

Poor season

The Uruguayan has had a poor season at Manchester United, struggling for any sort of consistent game time at Old Trafford under Michael Carrick.

The player is certainly up for sale this summer, with Manchester United looking for at least £25 million not to make a PSR loss.

Ugarte started in Uruguay’s poor 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia and was also given 70 minutes in the 2-2 tie with Cape Verde.

Match versus Cape Verde

Ugarte’s match started off poorly, as he picked up a yellow card inside the first 20 minutes of action.

He did play a significant part in Uruguay’s second goal though, as his cross was met by a Uruguay attacker whose headed pass was finished by Agustin Cannobio.

Ugarte made two key passes in the match, and 85% of his passes found their intended target.

The midfielder also tried his luck to score his first World Cup goal for his nation, but he could not keep his effort on target.

He was quite involved in the match, having 68 touches and carrying the ball forward progressively on two occasions.

The central midfielder was poor in his duels, failing to attempt any sort of tackle.

Ugarte also failed to live with the physicality of the Cape Verde midfield, losing all five of his ground duels. He was also dribbled past three times in the centre of the park.

The 25-year-old did manage to win his only aerial duel, at least.

Ugarte and Uruguay now have the unenviable task of having to beat Spain to secure their spot in the next round on Saturday, 27th June.

Manuel Ugarte stats vs Cape Verde

Goals 0 Expected goals (xG) 0.03 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0.14 Key passes 2 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 51/60 (85%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 38/45 (84%) Passes in own half (acc.) 13/15 (87%) Long balls (accurate) 1/3 (33%) Total shots 1 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0 Touches 68 Dribbles (successful) 1 (0) Possession lost 12 Total carrying distance 265.3 m Carries 27 Progressive carries 2 Total progression 132.3 m Progressive carrying distance 53 m Longest progressive carry 20.9 m Def. contributions 1 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 1 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 2 Ground duels (won) 5 (0) Aerial duels (won) 1 (1) Fouls 1 Dribbled past 3

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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