Home » Manuel Ugarte: Man United midfielder’s woes continue at World Cup

Manuel Ugarte: Man United midfielder’s woes continue at World Cup

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United’s Manuel Ugarte started in Uruguay’s shock 2-2 draw with Cape Verde.

Poor season

The Uruguayan has had a poor season at Manchester United, struggling for any sort of consistent game time at Old Trafford under Michael Carrick.

The player is certainly up for sale this summer, with Manchester United looking for at least £25 million not to make a PSR loss.

Ugarte started in Uruguay’s poor 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia and was also given 70 minutes in the 2-2 tie with Cape Verde.

Match versus Cape Verde

Ugarte’s match started off poorly, as he picked up a yellow card inside the first 20 minutes of action.

He did play a significant part in Uruguay’s second goal though, as his cross was met by a Uruguay attacker whose headed pass was finished by Agustin Cannobio.

Ugarte made two key passes in the match, and 85% of his passes found their intended target.

The midfielder also tried his luck to score his first World Cup goal for his nation, but he could not keep his effort on target.

He was quite involved in the match, having 68 touches and carrying the ball forward progressively on two occasions.

The central midfielder was poor in his duels, failing to attempt any sort of tackle.

Ugarte also failed to live with the physicality of the Cape Verde midfield, losing all five of his ground duels. He was also dribbled past three times in the centre of the park.

The 25-year-old did manage to win his only aerial duel, at least.

Ugarte and Uruguay now have the unenviable task of having to beat Spain to secure their spot in the next round on Saturday, 27th June.

Manuel Ugarte stats vs Cape Verde

Goals0
Expected goals (xG)0.03
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0.14
Key passes2
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes51/60 (85%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)38/45 (84%)
Passes in own half (acc.)13/15 (87%)
Long balls (accurate)1/3 (33%)
Total shots1
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0
Touches68
Dribbles (successful)1 (0)
Possession lost12
Total carrying distance265.3 m
Carries27
Progressive carries2
Total progression132.3 m
Progressive carrying distance53 m
Longest progressive carry20.9 m
Def. contributions1
Tackles (won)0 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances1
Blocked shots0
Recoveries2
Ground duels (won)5 (0)
Aerial duels (won)1 (1)
Fouls1
Dribbled past3

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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