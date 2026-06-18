Marcus Rashford: Man United star shines on international stage for England

Manchester United had one player in action for England against Croatia.

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were controversially left out of the squad by Thomas Tuchel, and no United player was included in the first eleven.

Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford both started on the bench, but only Rashford got a chance to shine as England defeated Croatia 4-2.

Match

Rashford replaced Anthony Gordon after 72 minutes and made a strong impression during his time on the pitch.

He was played in on goal after a break, chopped back onto his right foot, and coolly slotted the ball into the bottom corner to give England a two-goal advantage and seal the first win of the group stage.

Rashford failed to complete any of his dribbles during the match, and was also unable to complete any key passes.

He did manage to carry the ball forward six times, with four of these being judged as progressive, helping his team get into attacking positions.

Rashford made one clearance to help his nation hold onto the win, but was poor in his duels, winning none of his three attempts.

Future

Rashford will hope he has done enough to earn a starting spot on Tuesday when England face Ghana in the second match of their group.

With FC Barcelona refusing to pay his €30 million release clause and United so far uninterested in their loan offer, Rashford’s future is very much up in the air.

It seems that United clearly want to sell the player, as he has reportedly been made available for only £40 million to any club that is not Liverpool or Manchester City.

There had been rumours that Michael Carrick may be open to a reunion, but this seems highly unlikely at this stage.

Marcus Rashford stats vs Croatia

Stat Value Goals 1 Expected goals (xG) 0.06 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0 Total shots 1 Expected goals on target (xGOT) 0.5 Shots on target 1 Shots blocked 0 Touches 12 Unsuccessful touches 1 Dribbles (successful) 3 (0) Possession lost 6 Total carrying distance 74.7 m Carries 6 Progressive carries 4 Total progression 40.7 m Progressive carrying distance 59.3 m Longest progressive carry 23.6 m Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 3/5 (60%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 2/3 (67%) Passes in own half (acc.) 1/2 (50%) Def. contributions 1 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 1 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 2 Ground duels (won) 4 (0) Aerial duels (won) 1 (0) Dribbled past 1

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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