Alex Scott: Major update on United’s pursuit of Bournemouth ace

Manchester United have endured a slow start to the summer and are yet to confirm any new signings. The Red Devils are looking for midfield reinforcements before the start of the new campaign as they try to fill Casemiro’s boots.

Recent reports suggest that the English giants have already secured the services of Atalanta midfielder Ederson, although there has not been an official announcement yet. However, INEOS had always planned to sign multiple candidates for the position, especially since Manuel Ugarte’s future was subject to speculation at the beginning of the summer.

The Uruguayan, unfortunately, has suffered an ACL injury while on duty at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, further compounding United’s woes. There is now an urgency to reinforce the midfield, as Kobbie Mainoo remains the only natural option for the job in the squad.

Meanwhile, United have already missed out on Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes this summer, prompting them to turn to alternatives. A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that they have identified Bournemouth’s Alex Scott as a solution.

Bournemouth unwilling to let Scott leave

Scott was outstanding for the Cherries last season, finishing the campaign with four goals and one assist in 39 appearances across all competitions. The Englishman narrowly missed out on a place in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but his stock remains high.

Alex Scott Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 37 34 3 1 5 - 2,860' FA Cup 1 1 1 - 1 - 112' EFL Cup 1 1 - - - - 90' Total 39 36 4 1 6 - 3,062'

Scott is well versed in the rigours of the Premier League and can hit the ground running with a move to the Theatre of Dreams. Meanwhile, 22 year old matches the age profile preferred by INEOS of late, and is likely to get even better with experience.

There is already a scramble for his signature this summer, with reports suggesting that Andoni Iraola is eager for a reunion with his former player at Anfield. However, a recent report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that Bournemouth have no desire to let their star man leave this year.

That, though, has hardly deterred his suitors, and an update has now emerged that will be music to the ears of frustrated United fans.

United have done background checks on Scott

According to Football Insider, United have carried out background checks on Scott and are accelerating their efforts to secure the Englishman. Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, journalist Pete O’Rourke insisted that the Red Devils are big admirers of the player.

He said: “Obviously they’ve missed out on the likes of Mateus Fernandes…Elliot Anderson was probably always going to go to Manchester City. United dropped out of that race early on when they learned of his price tag.”

“There’s no doubts they are big admirers of Alex Scott. They have been doing their homework on him. They’ve been doing background checks and everything else after he had a great season for Bournemouth last year. He was probably unlucky to miss out on the final England World Cup squad as well.”

Scott is under contract until 2028, so he is likely to cost a massive fee as well.

Final Thoughts

United cannot afford to end the summer transfer window with Ederson as their only addition to midfield. INEOS must therefore step up their efforts and ensure they do not miss out on Scott as well.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social