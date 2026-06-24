Alex Scott: Man United learn Bournemouth’s latest asking price

Manchester United have received some positive news in their pursuit of Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott. The Red Devils are eyeing the Englishman as a possible alternative to Mateus Fernandes, who was previously identified as the priority target to shore up the middle of the park this summer.

The English giants are looking to fill the boots of Casemiro, who has left the club as a free agent. Despite reportedly closing a deal for Atalanta’s Ederson, United remain on the hunt for further midfield reinforcements, with Premier League-proven candidates high on their agenda.

With Elliot Anderson expected to move to Manchester City, INEOS had stepped up their pursuit of West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes. While personal terms have reportedly been agreed with the player’s camp, Tottenham Hotspur are also after the Portuguese and are threatening to hijack the deal.

The Red Devils have no desire to get embroiled in a bidding war, nor do they want to match the Hammers’ £80 million asking price for Fernandes. Recent reports suggest they have already zeroed in on Scott as a failsafe option.

Premier League proven option for United

Scott ticks a lot of boxes for United and could be a fine addition to Michael Carrick’s squad. The 22 year old has ample experience of playing in the Premier League and matches the profile of young, talented footballers INEOS have targeted of late.

Scott is press-resistant, possesses impressive dribbling ability and tactical intelligence, and is also a hard worker on the pitch. The Englishman’s aggressive pressing and creative instincts also make him a strong option to upgrade the middle of the park.

Last season, Scott registered four goals and one assist in 39 games across all competitions, all but three of which were starts.

Alex Scott Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 37 34 3 1 5 - 2,860' FA Cup 1 1 1 - 1 - 112' EFL Cup 1 1 - - - - 90' Total 39 36 4 1 6 - 3,062'

Bournemouth are aware of the rising interest in the player’s services, which is why they are reportedly trying to extend his stay at the club. The Cherries would prefer to include a £75 million release clause in his new deal, but the Englishman is yet to sign across the dotted line.

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that Bournemouth are demanding £80 million to allow their prized asset to leave. A fresh update has now emerged that will be a big boost to United’s summer plans.

Bournemouth sets Scott asking price

The Daily Mail confirms that United and Arsenal are hot on the heels of the English midfielder, and adds that Bournemouth have slapped a £60 million price tag on his head. The report states: “Manchester United and Arsenal are tracking Bournemouth’s Alex Scott.”

“Daily Mail Sport understands any successful move would need to be around the £60m mark.”

The report goes on to point out that United’s pursuit of midfield reinforcements could be affected by the possible departure of Manuel Ugarte. However, Daily Mail insists that United are determined not to overpay for their midfield targets.

Final Thoughts

United should push to secure the services of Fernandes, who is widely regarded as one of the best young midfielders in the game and could transform Carrick’s team. However, should West Ham refuse to budge from their asking price, INEOS could be tempted to move on to Scott, especially with Bournemouth ready to soften their stance.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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