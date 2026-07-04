Home » Ex-Man United star Alejandro Garnacho in line for Serie A move after enquiry

Ex-Man United star Alejandro Garnacho in line for Serie A move after enquiry

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Alejandro Garnacho


Former Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho could be on his way to Italy after an approach from AS Roma, it has been reported.

Disappointing season

Garnacho departed United last summer under somewhat acrimonious circumstances, joining Premier League rivals Chelsea. He fell out with then-manager Ruben Amorim after he was named on the bench for the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Angered by the decision, he spoke to the media and blasted the manager while openly casting doubts over his United future. Amorim responded by informing him to leave United immediately. He was also placed in the infamous bomb squad.

After weeks of speculation over his next transfer destination, he sealed a switch to Chelsea. The Blues forked out £40m to secure his signature. But things have so far not gone according to plan for either Chelsea or Garnacho.

The Argentina international struggled in his maiden campaign at Stamford Bridge as they finished in 10th place. He managed just one goal and four assists in 24 Premier League appearances.

Before the end of the season, there were already rumours that the London club has seen enough and would be open to offloading Garnacho.

Now, Alfredo Pedulla claims that AS Roma are eyeing the United academy graduate.

Serie A interest

Pedulla reports, “Roma are looking for two attacking wingers, one on the right and one on the left. We told you about Greenwood this afternoon, but we can add that a player they like is Alejandro Garnacho, a 2004-born Argentine owned by Chelsea.”

“Garnacho plays on the left and has long been a hot topic.”

“Roma have inquired about him (currently for a loan) because they need two specialists alongside Malen.”

It remains unclear whether Chelsea would entertain a loan move for Garnacho, though United are expected to monitor the situation closely, given that a sell-on clause ensures they would profit from any permanent departure.

Garnacho made 144 first-team appearances for the club, scoring 26 goals.

Featured image Alex Broadway via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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