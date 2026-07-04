Home » Park Ji-sung steps into influential new role after South Korea’s World Cup collapse

Park Ji-sung steps into influential new role after South Korea’s World Cup collapse

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Ji-Sung Park


Former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-sung has been handed a new role as South Korea’s inquest into their embarrassing World Cup campaign kicks off.

United stint

Regarded as one of the greatest Asian players in history, Park spent an incredibly successful seven years at United, in which he became a fan favourite for his relentless work rate and professionalism under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

Park joined United from PSV Eindhoven in July 2005 for around £4m. He became the first South Korean to play in the Premier League.

He made 204 appearances for the Red Devils, helping the side to win four Premier League titles, a Champions League title, one FIFA Club World Cup and three League Cups.

Park became the first Asian player to win the Champions League and the Club World Cup. He left Old Trafford in 2012 for Queens Park Rangers, despite United and Sir Alex wanting him to stay. However, injuries convinced him to move on.

After a loan spell at PSV, he retired in 2014 because of knee issues.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, Park has been appointed co-chair of a temporary body that has been set up by South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to investigate the nation’s disastrous World Cup campaign.

Influential role

South Korea’s group-stage exit at the World Cup was underscored by uninspiring displays that left much to be desired.

In the aftermath, manager Hong Myung-bo resigned in disgrace, while the president called for a formal inquiry into the hiring process that brought him on board.

Korea JoongAng Daily report that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has formed the “K-football Innovation Committee” to look into the country’s football situation and recommend sweeping reforms.

Park will head the panel alongside Minister Chae Hwi-young.

Minister Chae said, “We will provide strong support so that a vision for Korean football can be established, centered on trusted figures in the sport, and put into practice on the ground.”

Park remarked, “Through this committee, we will bring together the various concerns discussed on the ground to jointly design the direction Korean football should take, and chart a future in which K-football can continue to grow.

Featured image by Dean Mouhtaropoulos via Getty Images

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Ex-Man United star Alejandro Garnacho in line for...

Axel Tuanzebe: Former United player in talks to...

Scholes reveals the Tuchel decision that could worsen...

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister drops major hint over Man...

Wan-Bissaka outplays Rashford to uphold incredible World Cup...

Ex-Man United academy graduate Danny Simpson makes shock...

Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.