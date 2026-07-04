Park Ji-sung steps into influential new role after South Korea’s World Cup collapse



Former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-sung has been handed a new role as South Korea’s inquest into their embarrassing World Cup campaign kicks off.

United stint

Regarded as one of the greatest Asian players in history, Park spent an incredibly successful seven years at United, in which he became a fan favourite for his relentless work rate and professionalism under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

Park joined United from PSV Eindhoven in July 2005 for around £4m. He became the first South Korean to play in the Premier League.

He made 204 appearances for the Red Devils, helping the side to win four Premier League titles, a Champions League title, one FIFA Club World Cup and three League Cups.

Park became the first Asian player to win the Champions League and the Club World Cup. He left Old Trafford in 2012 for Queens Park Rangers, despite United and Sir Alex wanting him to stay. However, injuries convinced him to move on.

After a loan spell at PSV, he retired in 2014 because of knee issues.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, Park has been appointed co-chair of a temporary body that has been set up by South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to investigate the nation’s disastrous World Cup campaign.

Influential role

South Korea’s group-stage exit at the World Cup was underscored by uninspiring displays that left much to be desired.

In the aftermath, manager Hong Myung-bo resigned in disgrace, while the president called for a formal inquiry into the hiring process that brought him on board.

Korea JoongAng Daily report that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has formed the “K-football Innovation Committee” to look into the country’s football situation and recommend sweeping reforms.

Park will head the panel alongside Minister Chae Hwi-young.

Minister Chae said, “We will provide strong support so that a vision for Korean football can be established, centered on trusted figures in the sport, and put into practice on the ground.”

Park remarked, “Through this committee, we will bring together the various concerns discussed on the ground to jointly design the direction Korean football should take, and chart a future in which K-football can continue to grow.

Featured image by Dean Mouhtaropoulos via Getty Images

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