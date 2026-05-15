JJ Gabriel: Record-breaking United wonderkid picks up club award

JJ Gabriel’s spectacular rise with Manchester United’s academy has caught the imagination of United fans. Yet to make his first-team bow, the Englishman is one of the most exciting young stars to emerge from Carrington in recent years.

Gabriel has already trained with the first team this season, despite only turning 15 last October. A senior debut is not possible this campaign due to FA regulations, but that has not dampened the excitement surrounding the teenager.

An attacking midfielder who is comfortable playing across the front three, Gabriel has also caught the eye of first-team stars, with Bryan Mbeumo singling him out for special praise. When he has not been training with the first team, the young Englishman has been featuring for the Under-18 side.

Despite playing well above his age group, Gabriel has not looked out of place this season and has been one of the standout performers in Darren Fletcher’s team.

Gabriel’s 2025/26 Season

Gabriel played his first game for United’s Under-18 side in April last year, as a 14 year old, against Leeds United. The youngster scored twice, becoming the youngest player ever to score for the club’s Under-18 side.

The Englishman has featured exclusively for the Under-18s this season, registering 26 goals and four assists in 29 appearances across all competitions.

JJ Gabriel Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played U18 Premier League 23 22 23 3 - - 1,968' FA Youth Cup 6 6 3 1 3 - 588' Total 29 28 26 4 3 - 2,556'

Gabriel famously scored a hat-trick in the 7-0 win over Liverpool in November, and also found the back of the net against the Merseyside club at Carrington last month. He was part of the team that reached the FA Youth Cup final this season, but lost 2-1 to Manchester City on Wednesday.

The youngster has since issued a response to the defeat, which will also please United fans. Gabriel was already awarded the inaugural Under-18 Premier League Player of the Season earlier this week and has now received another accolade.

Following in footsteps of past United legends

Gabriel has won the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award, United have announced. The teenager also becomes the youngest recipient of the prestigious academy award, breaking the record of Angel Gomes, who was 16 years and eight months old when he won it in 2017.

The award recognises Gabriel’s immense potential and suggests that he has a huge future ahead of him. Kobbie Mainoo won the accolade in 2023 and is now one of the mainstays of the senior side.

Gabriel joins a group of highly gifted previous winners, including Norman Whiteside, Mark Hughes, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Marcus Rashford, while Harry Amass won it last season.

Final Thoughts

There is a belief that Gabriel could make his first-team debut next season, with Under-18 manager Darren Fletcher suggesting the player is ready for the step up. For now, Whiteside remains United’s youngest-ever goalscorer, having scored against Stoke City in May 1982 at the age of 17 years and eight days. That record, however, could be under threat next season.

JJ Gabriel takes our Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award 👏 The United family are proud of you, JJ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UAs8MD0JNl — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 15, 2026

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social