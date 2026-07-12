Rotherham boss confirms major career lifeline for Brandon Williams



Rotherham United head coach Alex Bruce has handed a major career lifeline to former Manchester United defender Brandon Williams.

Back on track

Williams is desperately looking to get his playing career back on track after he was released by Hull City in February this year.

He has struggled since permanently leaving United, going 20 months without a club before he signed for the Tigers. But he made just one appearance for Hull before he departed by mutual consent.

Williams was handed a suspended 14-month prison sentence last May after crashing his Audi A3 in 2023. The full-back had been convicted of dangerous driving, with the court hearing that he was driving at almost 100mph at the time of the crash.

He has also spoken candidly about his battles with depression and mental health issues.

Rotherham lifeline

Williams, who came through the ranks at United, is currently on trial with League Two outfit Rotherham. He played the second half of the side’s 1-0 win over non-league neighbours Parkgate tonight in the first summer friendly.

Alex, son of United legend Steve Bruce, told the Rotherham Advertiser that there is a chance Williams could earn a permanent contract.

He said, “Brandon has a good pedigree. He’s worked with the very best and played against the best. He was showing me a game between Manchester United v Liverpool at Anfield where he was playing.”

“We know what he’s capable of.”

“He’s had a tough couple of years. He’s not done a proper pre-season for two or three years now and he’s had a few problems with injuries. It’s a case of just seeing where he’s at, getting a good pre-season into him and seeing where we go with it.”

On the possibility of Williams being handed a contract, he explained, “He’s going to continue training, we’re going to have a good look at him. I think he’s enjoyed it here so far.”

“So we’ll give him time, get the fitness levels into him and then, when both parties are happy, we’ll try to make a decision.”

Williams made 51 appearances for the United first team.

Feature image Nathan Stirk via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social