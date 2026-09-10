Home » Luke Benstead: Former Jose Mourinho ally at Manchester United lands exciting new role

Luke Benstead: Former Jose Mourinho ally at Manchester United lands exciting new role

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Pic of Jose

Former Manchester United performance analyst Luke Benstead has found a new job in football.

United career

Benstead started his managerial career with Tranmere Rovers in 2009 at youth level and also gained experience with Everton.

He transitioned from a youth-level position to an analyst role in 2013 and spent four more years at Goodison Park in this capacity.

In 2017, he was appointed by former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

While working at the club, the Red Devils finished second in the league and reached the final of the FA Cup, losing 1-0 to Chelsea in the final.

Post-United

In 2018, he was appointed assistant manager for the Belgian national team during the height of their golden era.

He spent seven years in the job and was referred to in a Belgian magazine as “the most important man in Belgian football you’ve never heard of.”

New role

The former United analyst has now landed a new role with Scotland as part of new manager Sebastien Pocognoli’s backroom staff.

TalkSPORT report that, “joining Pocognoli’s staff as an assistant coach is Luke Benstead.”

The report continues, “Benstead previously worked under legendary boss Jose Mourinho as a performance analyst at Manchester United. He also boasts experience at international level having spent seven years as an assistant with Belgium under Roberto Martinez and Domenico Tedesco.”

He has recently been working as an assistant and set-piece coach at Istanbul Basaksehir.

Commenting on why he has brought in the former United man, Pocognoli stated, “he has such a rounded skillset, having worked as a performance analyst then as an assistant coach at the highest level, with that added responsibility for set-pieces, which he will continue with Scotland. His enthusiasm to join this exciting project really stood out.”

He will work with Scott McTominay, who was with Benstead when he was at United. United academy product Tyler Fletcher will also be in close contact with him in the Scotland set-up.

Featured image Ahmad Mora via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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