Anthony Martial ready to reboot his career in La Liga after Mexican nightmare

Málaga are considering an opportunity to sign former Manchester United forward Anthony Martial as they look to strengthen their attack.

The Frenchman has been offered to the Spanish club, who are now assessing whether to pursue a deal.

Martial’s search for a fresh opportunity

Martial left Manchester United when his contract expired in the summer of 2024, ending a nine-year spell at Old Trafford.

He subsequently joined AEK Athens before moving to Mexican side Monterrey, continuing a career which has taken him through France, England, Spain, Greece and Mexico.

His future has remained a subject of interest among United supporters. TPP covered further speculation over a possible career-reviving move earlier this month.

Martial also has previous experience in Spanish football after spending the second half of the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Sevilla.

Málaga assess attacking proposal

Reliable journalist Matteo Moretto reports that Málaga are evaluating the offer of Martial as an option to reinforce their forward line.

Moretto wrote: “Málaga are considering the offer of Anthony Martial to strengthen the attack.”

Exclusiva: el Málaga valora el ofrecimiento de Anthony Martial para reforzar el ataque. El francés puede actuar como extremo o delantero. pic.twitter.com/TvG0zkx6P8 — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) September 9, 2026

The journalist added that the French attacker “can play as a winger or striker”, highlighting the positional flexibility available to Málaga if they decide to proceed.

No proposed contract length, financial terms or timetable for a decision were included in the update. There was also no indication that Málaga have submitted a formal offer to Martial.

Anthony Martial’s rise, peak years at Old Trafford

Martial arrived at Manchester United from AS Monaco in 2015 and scored on his debut against Liverpool after coming off the bench.

He enjoyed his most productive United campaign in 2019/20, scoring 23 goals across all competitions while operating primarily through the middle.

Injuries and fluctuating form later limited his availability. He eventually completed his United career with 90 goals in 317 competitive appearances.

Season Club Appearances Goals 2015/16 AS Monaco 7 1 2015/16 Manchester United 49 17 2016/17 Manchester United 42 8 2017/18 Manchester United 45 11 2018/19 Manchester United 38 12 2019/20 Manchester United 48 23 2020/21 Manchester United 36 7 2021/22 Manchester United 11 1 2021/22 Sevilla 12 1 2022/23 Manchester United 29 9 2023/24 Manchester United 19 2 2024/25 AEK Athens 23 9 2025/26 Monterrey 21 1

Sources: transfermarkt, openai.

Martial’s ability to play from the left or as a central striker was a defining feature of his United career. Málaga’s assessment now centres on whether that versatility can provide the attacking reinforcement they require.

Final Thoughts

Málaga are assessing the chance to sign Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman has been offered as an attacking reinforcement.

No contract terms or formal Málaga offer have been disclosed.

Featured image by Azael Rodriguez via Getty Images