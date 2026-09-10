Former Man United ace concedes penalty on full debut for Premier League club

Former Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka endured a difficult full debut for Aston Villa despite helping Unai Emery’s side beat Club Brugge 3-2 in the Champions League.

GiveMeSport judged Wan-Bissaka to be one of Villa’s weakest performers, with the right-back conceding a penalty for handball before being replaced after 68 minutes.

Villa’s difficult opening to the campaign

The victory in Belgium was Villa’s first of the season following a stuttering start under Emery.

A 4-0 opening-day defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion was followed by a loss to Arsenal, before Villa recorded a goalless draw away to Hull City.

Villa had not scored in the Premier League before their trip to Brugge, but John McGinn, Emi Buendia and Nicolas Jackson all found the net in the 3-2 European victory.

Wan-Bissaka had made two brief substitute appearances after joining Villa on loan from West Ham United, with the agreement containing a conditional obligation to buy.

Handball mars Wan-Bissaka’s 68-minute appearance

Emery handed Wan-Bissaka his first start after Matty Cash was left at home because of muscle discomfort. Pau Torres and Joao Gomes were Villa’s other additions to the starting XI.

The 28-year-old completed 92 per cent of his passes, registered 47 touches and made 10 defensive contributions during his time on the pitch.

However, he completed only one of four attempted crosses, with several of his deliveries overhit. His handball also gave Brugge a route back into the contest.

The much-maligned Lamare Bogarde replaced Wan-Bissaka and according to James Beavis, Senior Editor at GIVEMESPORT, offered a greater attacking threat from right-back. The 22-year-old almost scored Villa’s fourth goal, only for his effort to be cleared off the line.

The assessment was that Cash should remain ahead of Wan-Bissaka in the pecking order when available, although Villa’s Champions League schedule is likely to create further opportunities for the former United man.

Wan-Bissaka’s Manchester United career

Wan-Bissaka joined Manchester United from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2019, arriving as a major investment at right-back.

He became a regular under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with his recovery pace, tackling and ability in one-against-one defensive situations forming the strongest elements of his game.

The defender made 190 appearances for United in all competitions, scoring twice and providing 13 assists. His attacking output and work with the ball were frequently scrutinised, but he remained a useful option against dangerous opposition wingers.

Wan-Bissaka collected League Cup and FA Cup winners’ medals during his time at Old Trafford. He started the 2024 FA Cup final as United defeated Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley.

His five-year association with the Red Devils ended when he completed a permanent move to West Ham in August 2024. He was subsequently part of the Hammers side relegated from the Premier League before joining Villa on loan.

The move to Villa therefore offers Wan-Bissaka another chance to perform in the Premier League and Champions League. His defensive experience could still prove valuable, but his first start showed the areas Emery will want improved.

Wan-Bissaka has time to establish himself at Villa Park, particularly with the club balancing domestic and European fixtures, but Cash appears to remain the immediate first choice when fit.

Final Thoughts

Wan-Bissaka made his first Aston Villa start against Club Brugge.

GIVEMESPORT editor labelled him “worse than Bogarde”.

The right-back conceded a penalty before going off after 68 minutes.

Matty Cash remains his main competition for the position.

Featured image by Dean Mouhtaropoulos via Getty Images