Ex-Man United star Diego Forlan lands top managerial role



Former Manchester United forward Diego Forlan has landed a coveted managerial position.

New role

On Sunday, the Uruguayan Football Association announced that Forlan, one of the nation’s greatest-ever strikers, will take over as interim head coach of the national team following Marcelo Bielsa’s exit.

Considerable optimism had accompanied Bielsa’s Uruguay into the World Cup, yet their campaign ended in a surprise elimination.

Uruguay finished third in its group with just two points. The South American nation trailed Spain, Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia to crash out before the knockout stages of the competition. Unconfirmed reports claimed that there were frictions internally, which also involved United midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Ugarte sustained an ACL injury which is set to keep him sidelined for several months. United had earmarked him for sale but he will not leave as he recovers from the setback.

Bielsa stepped down from his role and now, Forlan has taken over. Forlan will coach the Under-20s at the World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, while also serving as senior interim boss until March 2027.

Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) president Ignacio Alonso appeared on the programme Polideportivo on Teledoce and said, “We have the opportunity to incorporate him, in this case, into the Under-20 National Team.”

“Having Diego inside the complex, with the experience he has, having played for the best teams in the world, having been exposed to all kinds of methodologies, having his own, being a national team player and with experience as a First Division coach… I think it was a great opportunity.”

“He’s excited.”

The AUF have left the door open for Forlan to assume charge of the team on a permanent basis if he does well.

“We’re hiring a U-20 coach who will manage the senior team’s matches. Then, the situation will dictate how the evaluations go.”

United stint

Forlan joined United in 2002, becoming part of a star-studded attack that also featured Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole.

He made 98 appearances for the Red Devils, contributing 17 goals in that period.

Some of the highlights of his Old Trafford spell include a memorable brace against Liverpool in a 2–1 away win and the winner against Chelsea in both the League Cup and Premier League.

He left United in August 2004 for Spain’s Villarreal and then Atletico Madrid. It was in Spain that he truly exploded.

In the 2010 World Cup, Forlan was one of the standout players. He netted five goals and helped Uruguay reach the semi-finals. The ex-United man won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player.

Featured image Kevin Dietsch via Getty Images

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