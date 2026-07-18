Manchester United 0-1 Wrexham: Match Report

Manchester United took on Wrexham AFC in Helsinki, Finland, to kick off their first pre-season match of the summer.

First half

Harry Maguire brought the Finnish crowd to their feet with a hefty challenge early on in the game.

Sam Smith had the first effort on goal after 10 minutes, but his shot was stopped by Tom Heaton. Fortunately, he was flagged offside, so it would not have counted anyway.

It was a slow start from both sides, with the Welsh side Wrexham looking a little less leggy of the two. After 17 minutes, United had their first half-chance when the ball popped out to Jack Fletcher on the edge of the box, but he failed to collect it properly and the chance was gone as soon as it came.

Just a couple of minutes later, Bailey Cadamarteri had a shot from inside the penalty area, but Ayden Heaven produced an impressive sliding block to protect his goal. The Red Devils responded after 24 minutes when the ball broke to Joshua Zirkzee, who released a first-time shot that drifted just wide of the post.

United began to settle into the game and dominate their Championship opponents but failed to produce many dangerous chances. Wrexham replied when Nathan Broadhead fired from range, but it drifted harmlessly over the crossbar.

Carrick’s new signing Andrey Santos looked comfortable on the ball and showed the boundless energy that he was bought for.

United almost took the lead when Sam Smith cannoned the ball off the crossbar from a United corner. After 39 minutes, the Welsh side took a surprise lead in a goal that would have massively frustrated Carrick.

Lewis O’Brien received the ball and slid the ball along the penalty area for an unmarked Smith to tap in the first goal of the game. United gained possession but failed to threaten Arthur Okonkwo in the Wrexham goal, and the half-time whistle blew with the Red Devils 1-0 down.

Second half

United started the second half with eleven changes made and numerous academy products on the pitch, each with their chance to shine. The young Red Devils kept the ball well as the second half started, but failed to get anywhere near the Wrexham goal.

Dan Armer played a nice pass over the top, but Ethan Wheatley could not beat his man. Wrexham burst into life when George Dobson was sent through one-on-one, but Radek Vitek stood up tall and made an important stop.

After 72 minutes, United had their best chance of the half when Dan Gore flashed the ball across goal after a fine run, but Danny Ward collected it with little fuss.

The Red Devils finally got their first shot on target when a teasing cross by Harry Amass was met by Ethan Wheatley, but he could not generate enough power to bother Ward.

Minutes later, it was Shea Lacey’s chance to make his mark, but he could only place his effort down the keeper’s throat.

As the clock ticked past 90, Ethan Williams fired in a dangerous cross but it came to nothing in the end.

The full time whistle blew and United will be disappointed to have started their pre-season with a defeat to Championship opposition.

First XI: Heaton, Shaw, Maguire, Heaven, Yoro, Santos, Mount, Jack Fletcher, Dorgu, Mbeumo, Zirkzee

Subs: Vitek, Amass, Armer, Devaney, Kamason, Tyler Fletcher, Collyer, Williams, Lacey, Gore, Wheatley

Featured image Steve Bardens via Getty Images

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