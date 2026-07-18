Three things we’ve learned from Manchester United vs Wrexham

Manchester United fell to a 1-0 defeat vs Wrexham in their first pre-season game ahead of their first full campaign under Michael Carrick’s leadership.

While it wasn’t an ideal result, not too much can be read into it, especially with most of the squad still missing after their World Cup exploits.

Having said that, it’s still worth analysing what went well, what didn’t, and what can be improved – take it all in with a pinch of salt.

1. Call it a day

Joshua Zirkzee may be on his way out of United and this match showed it might be the right time to part ways after all.

In an ideal world, the Netherlands international would be a suitable and reliable backup for Benjamin Sesko, especially with Carrick’s men playing more games this season.

However, reality has shown time and time again that Zirkzee doesn’t quite have a proper future at the club.

He seemed to be slow and rusty which is to be expected to an extent in his first minutes but it’s definitely not the type of impression he needed to make.

Zirkzee might still be useful in small cup games but the Red Devils actually can’t afford to carry squad players in this way any more.

There’s a stronger argument to be made to play Chido Obi as backup than the former Serie A star, and that’s only if Carrick’s unable to bring another striker in after the midfield rebuild.

2. There’s hope yet

Speaking of, Manchester United’s game against Wrexham was an opportunity for fans to take a look at their shiny new signing, Andrey Santos.

The Brazilian showed promising signs already, protecting his defenders with his tackles and interceptions while simultaneously being snappy in his forward passes.

It was the kind of profile fans typically experienced from his manager when Carrick was still gliding across Old Trafford on a regular basis.

Mason Mount also got some minutes under his belt and in contrast to Zirkzee looked sharp.

Although it may be a long shot to finally get his Manchester United career going, there were small signs of hope, though he’ll have to keep fit.

3. Is there anything left?

All summer there has been speculation about what position United will strengthen if there’s any money left after sorting out their engine room.

If the Wrexham game is anything to go by, improving the left side of United’s play needs to be a priority.

Luke Shaw is unfortunately too offensively limited a full-back now as he seems unwilling or incapable of taking his man on anymore.

His injury record probably means he plays in a different way now to keep fit but it’s come at a cost of what made him a great left-back.

Shaw’s passing will still help him make an impact and he can hold his own defensively, but when the Red Devils face low blocks that need breaking down, he may not be as helpful as needed.

There’s been plenty of debate as to whether Patrick Dorgu can play left-wing, but again, this game showed he’ll only be useful there in very particular game states. Specifically, when Manchester United are sitting deep and counter-attacking into space.

Dorgu’s athleticism and work-rate is super handy here but as a creative and dribbling force vs. a low block, he’s not as impactful, at least from the left-wing anyway.

A real left-winger is needed as a back up to Matheus Cunha, whether that’s Marcus Rashford or otherwise.

Bonus learning: The kids are just alright

It feels incredibly harsh on the academy players but nobody quite stood out enough, at least yet, in a way that maybe an Adnan Januzaj did, where you felt yes, that player could break through this season.

Harry Amass, Shea Lacey, Toby Collyer, and Dan Gore all looked exciting and even on the cusp of the first team, but they’re not quite there yet.

It would be a shame to stall their careers by having them warm the benches when they could be loaned out to have a greater impact and regular first-team football.

For Amass and Lacey in particular, it feels as though they’re just a year away, which could be ideal if Shaw is moved on and United still need more wing depth, respectively.

To conclude

It was always going to be a slightly difficult game – United have a mix of youth and senior players getting their first minutes in their legs against an experienced Wrexham side who were playing their second pre-season game.

You’d still expect Carrick’s men to have done more than they did, but ultimately not too much can be read into the performance.

Thankfully players improved their fitness without experiencing any major injuries and that should be considered a win in and of itself. On to the next!

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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