Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton still being discussed internally at United



Manchester United still need one more midfielder to complete their planned revamp.

So far, INEOS have signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa, respectively.

The Brazilian has already made his unofficial debut, impressing in the No. 6 position against Wrexham in a pre-season friendly.

Both Santos and the Belgian can operate as defensive midfielders, but what Michael Carrick needs most is a physical presence in front of the back line.

United’s hunt for the perfect defensive midfielder

Manu Kone has emerged as an option, but it is well known that United’s co-owners prefer Premier League-proven options above all.

CaughtOffside have revealed that INEOS are still keeping tabs on Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.

United have admired the Cameroonian for a long time and even came close to signing him last summer, only for the Seagulls’ exorbitant demands to put paid to those hopes.

INEOS are still open to reigniting their pursuit of Carlos Baleba, having already agreed personal terms last year, but they remain wary of Brighton’s demands.

Carlos Baleba fits United’s needs perfectly

As for the Englishman, his passing from deep is something that could add another dimension to United’s midfield, but his asking price has meant INEOS have stayed away so far.

“Carlos Baleba, Manu Koné and Adam Wharton have all been discussed, although the cost and availability of each player could determine which direction the club takes.

“Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside on Man United’s interest in Baleba. The Brighton midfielder would be keen to move to Old Trafford. Loose personal terms were reportedly discussed last summer.

“Santos can win possession and contribute at both ends, while Tielemans brings passing range, creativity and leadership. What United still lack is a midfielder who can cover ground quickly, resist pressure and move the team forward through direct carries.

Wharton unlikely due to his price tag

“Baleba fits those requirements, but paying a premium after an inconsistent season would be risky. Koné offers similar energy, has experience in the Bundesliga, Serie A and international football, and could be available for a more manageable price.

“Wharton would improve United’s passing from deep, but his likely fee makes him the least realistic option.”

This is why Kone remains a more gettable target, but INEOS still monitoring both Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton shows that, should funds open up, a move cannot be ruled out.

Feature image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social