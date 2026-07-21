Manu Kone: What are Man United’s thoughts on AS Roma star?

Manchester United remain intent on signing a third midfielder this summer, but a move for AS Roma star Manu Kone hinges on one condition, according to a new report.

“Best midfielder in France”

During the World Cup, legendary midfielder Patrick Vieira raised eyebrows with his claim that Kone was the “best midfielder in France” in the build-up to Les Bleus’ clash with Norway.

The 25-year-old dynamo, selected by Didier Deschamps in place of the injured Aurelien Tchouameni, was excellent in the 2-0 win, however, justifying Vieira’s faith in him – and the growing hype over one of the summer’s most in-demand talents.

When France were losing 1-0 in the semi-final against Spain last week, Deschamps again turned to Kone, summoning him from the bench at half-time to replace Adrien Rabiot. While the Colombes native could do little to stop Luis de la Fuente’s rampant side, it is a testament to his rise in the past 12 months after an excellent season in the Italian capital.

Signed from Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach for €20 million (€18m upfront + €2m in add-ons), Kone has established himself as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in Serie A. He was pivotal to Roma’s success last season under new manager Gian Gasperini, with I Giallorossi qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in seven years.

Manu Kone Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Serie A 29 28 2 3 2 - 2,459' UEFA Europa League 7 5 - - 1 - 266' Italy Cup 1 0 - - - - 33' Total 37 33 2 3 3 - 2,758'

A host of clubs, including Manchester United, have taken note of Kone’s rise – at both club and international level. However, the Red Devils’ interest will depend on the financial package required to prise him away from the Stadio Olimpico.

The Price Is Not Right

With two deals already in the bag for Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, but a need for a third following the decision to pull the plug on Ederson’s move to Old Trafford, Kone is rising up the ranks at Old Trafford.

The Athletic reveals Kone has “been discussed” as a target, while a report from the Daily Mail claims INEOS have held talks with the Frenchman’s representatives.

Crucially, however, The Athletic states it is “not certain United would commit the finance possibly required to sign him from Roma.” There is also understood to be interest from a host of Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, further complicating matters.

Roma are believed to be demanding a fee in the region of £50 million, with the Italian giants requiring “player sales to meet UEFA’s financial regulations”.

This outlay would not be beyond United’s reach after two prudent deals for Santos and Tielemans, costing £85 million in total, have left a sizeable chunk of the budget untouched. However, both of those players were Premier League proven; Kone is not, and he has a chequered injury history in recent years.

Final Thoughts

Unless Roma are willing to negotiate on their asking price, it appears that Manchester United are content to bide their time and wait to see if a better alternative – or a better deal – presents itself between now and the start of the new campaign next month.

Featured image Paolo Bruno via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social