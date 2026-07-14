Ederson: United make final decision on deal with Atalanta – Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United have reached a final decision on whether to reopen talks to sign Brazilian midfielder Ederson, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Done Deal to Dead in the Water

Ederson, 27, was set to become the first signing under Michael Carrick after a £39 million deal was struck with Atalanta last month.

A four-year contract, with the option for an additional twelve months, was agreed with the player, who turned down interest from elsewhere – namely Atletico Madrid – to prioritise a move to Old Trafford.

However, a late call-up to the Brazil squad, joining Matheus Cunha and Casemiro, for the World Cup delayed the move after concerns were raised during a medical. In response, United planned to hold a second round of testing once Ederson’s tournament in North America had ended.

This second medical was held last week, leading the Red Devils, spearheaded by sporting director Jason Wilcox, to pull the plug on a transfer which had appeared a foregone conclusion in June. Club sources insist this decision was only taken after the failed medical.

But the fact that negotiations were opened to sign Aston Villa maestro Youri Tielemans at the same time, with a £50 million agreement reached with Chelsea for Andrey Santos, only casts further doubt on these claims.

United will not reopen talks

In another twist, David Ornstein revealed Manchester United could choose to reopen talks with Atalanta for Ederson later in the window, though The Athletic reporter was uncertain whether the player or his club would be receptive to this.

This was corroborated by Simon Stone (BBC), who claimed well-placed sources said the “transfer could be resurrected later in the summer depending how the window develops”, but United would “not be prepared to sanction any move at the previously agreed terms”.

Fabrizio Romano has firmly rejected any possibility of a move being rekindled, however. The Italian transfer expert states it is “not expected [to] be revisited or reactivated at any time this summer.”

🚨🇧🇷 Éderson to Manchester United not expected be revisited or reactivated at any time this summer. Discussions completely collapsed since Friday last week, as revealed. Éderson has received new contract proposal from Atalanta. pic.twitter.com/ko6gnEqYnX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2026

Tweet: “Éderson to Manchester United not expected be revisited or reactivated at any time this summer. Discussions completely collapsed since Friday last week, as revealed. Éderson has received new contract proposal from Atalanta.”

Romano, alongside Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, was one of the leading voices claiming the deal had collapsed last week, while British-based reporters were briefing United had not yet reached a final decision.

Atalanta firmly reject United’s assertion that Ederson has a long-term knee injury, with the Bergamo side willing to reward him with a new five-year deal as a result. The São Paulo native is understood to be very disappointed the move has fallen apart, even if it is ultimately the correct decision for United – as explained here.

Featured image by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

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