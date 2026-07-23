Manchester United may now opt against making this key signing, risking fans’ fury



A midfield rebuild was firmly on Manchester United’s agenda this summer.

Casemiro, who has now signed for Inter Miami after leaving the club on a free transfer, needed replacing.

At the same time, an upgrade on the struggling Manuel Ugarte had to be addressed. The Uruguayan has failed to establish himself at Old Trafford and, were it not for his long‑term injury, moving him on this summer would have been the ideal solution.

Replacing the pair and raising the levels in United’s engine room meant bringing in at least three midfielders.

Midfield overhaul on track

So far, two midfielders have already arrived: Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos. The expectation remains that a third will follow.

There is even a growing suggestion that United must pursue a proper number six, a ground‑eater who can complement the midfielders at Michael Carrick’s disposal.

Manu Kone, Aurelien Tchouameni, Danilo and Carlos Baleba have all emerged as prime targets.

All eyes are on which of them might become United’s third midfield signing. Yet, just as anticipation builds, a surprising update has surfaced.

Man United U‑turn on third midfielder signing

The BBC reports that the Red Devils could make a U‑turn over adding a third midfielder. They claim:

“Manchester United are exploring multiple options, including not signing an additional midfielder this summer.”

Not signing a third would be a blunder

Failing to add another midfielder will not sit well with most United fans.

Despite the arrivals of Santos and Tielemans, many still feel there is a glaring gap to be filled.

So overlooking the importance of this transfer, especially after missing out on top targets like Mateus Fernandes, is not the midfield rebuild INEOS sold to supporters.

Had United already secured their marquee midfield signing, it might have been understandable to stop at two.

But having spent only £85 million, the same figure that could have landed a marquee midfielder outright, the funds are clearly there for another midfield signing. Explaining otherwise will be difficult.

Feature image Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images

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