Alejandro Garnacho makes brutally honest Man United confession



Alejandro Garnacho has dropped a candid admission about his time at Manchester United, as he looks forward to life as an Aston Villa player.

Villa move

Earlier this week, Villa confirmed the signing of Garnacho from Chelsea on an initial loan deal. Garnacho departed United last summer under somewhat acrimonious circumstances to join Chelsea.

He fell out with then-manager Ruben Amorim after he was named on the bench for the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Angered by this selection call, Garnacho cast doubts over his future while undermining the manager in the media.

Amorim responded by telling the forward to look for a new club as his services were no longer wanted. In the closing stages of Garnacho’s United stint, he drew the ire of supporters by posting an image of himself wearing Marcus Rashford’s Villa jersey.

United sold him to Chelsea for £40m and inserted a 10% sell-on clause. Things did not go quite according to plan. Garnacho struggled for form at Stamford Bridge as he found it difficult to break into the team under both Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior.

He managed just one goal in the 24 appearances he made. Chelsea fans quickly lost faith in him and so did the hierarchy, who made him available for transfer. It’s understood that there is little chance of him returning to London, as the conditions to make the loan deal to Villa permanent are considered very easy to achieve.

Chelsea expect to pocket around €50m from parting ways with him.

Garnacho spoke to Villa club media and admitted that he hopes to rediscover his United form at Villa.

Candid admission

The Argentina international said, “I think I was looking for a club that I could get confidence from and help me try to be the player that I was years ago from my first years at [Manchester] United.”

“I spoke with the manager, and he’s given me that confidence.”

“I saw them in the Europa League last season and to be a part of the Champions League is important.”

Ready to go in claret and blue 💜 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 24, 2026

He added, “And with Unai, I spoke with him before I came here and that’s what’s given me the confidence.”

Garnacho’s Villa face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup on August 12, while their Premier League campaign gets underway on August 23 against Brighton.

Featured image Alex Broadway via Getty Images

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