Solomon Honor: Details emerge of Man United’s unusual loan deal for goalkeeper



Fresh details have surfaced about the unique loan agreement that Manchester United and Southport struck for goalkeeper Solomon Honor.

Loan agreement

Earlier this month, United announced that Honor had completed a loan switch to Southport, subject to registration.

He is set to spend the 2025/26 season out on loan with the Sandgrounders.

The relatively unknown shot-stopper joined United from Blackburn Rovers in the winter window as to help supplement training sessions. He has primarily featured in the Under-21s setup.

Previously contracted to Manchester City, Honor joined a sizeable group of United goalkeepers, with that department set for radical changes this summer.

Welcome to Southport football club Solomon Honor. Standing at 6ft5, 20-year-old goalkeeper Solomon Honor arrives as a young shot-stopper with experience in elite academy football. An England youth goalkeeper, developed through Blackburn Rovers before joining Manchester United’s… pic.twitter.com/ByzkoPESFv — Southport Football Club (@southport_fc) July 17, 2026

Andre Onana has already sealed a return to Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor, where he spent the 2025/26 campaign after falling out of favour at Old Trafford.

Radek Vitek, who was at Bristol City last season, is also expected to leave. There is considerable interest in the Czech Republic youth international. A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Stuttgart have joined the race for his signature.

Altay Bayindir has been given extended time away from the club’s Carrington training complex to sort out his future, as the likes of Besiktas and Fenerbahce eye him.

Dermot Mee and veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton penned new deals with United. The Red Devils also announced the signing of Karl Darlow as a free agent from old foes Leeds United.

Now, the Manchester Evening News have revealed details of the unusual loan agreement for Honor between United and Southport.

Unique deal

According to MEN, though Honor has officially joined Southport, he will continue to train at Carrington, providing valuable cover to help pad out the squad.

The news outlet points out, “Sources have clarified that he will continue to train at Carrington, alongside sessions with the non-league club.”

“An opportunity came up to give Honor regular game time in men’s football and United want their young players to play as many games as possible to help their development.”

“The way United have structured the agreement means Honor can continue to work as a training goalkeeper at Carrington when needed, while also getting matches under his belt.”

It’s easy to see why United have done this. The arrangement offers the best of both worlds: Honor secures senior game time away from the club, United avoid being stretched thin between the posts, and he remains firmly plugged into the United setup.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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