Home » Solomon Honor: Details emerge of Man United’s unusual loan deal for goalkeeper

Solomon Honor: Details emerge of Man United’s unusual loan deal for goalkeeper

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Old Trafford


Fresh details have surfaced about the unique loan agreement that Manchester United and Southport struck for goalkeeper Solomon Honor.

Loan agreement

Earlier this month, United announced that Honor had completed a loan switch to Southport, subject to registration.

He is set to spend the 2025/26 season out on loan with the Sandgrounders.

The relatively unknown shot-stopper joined United from Blackburn Rovers in the winter window as to help supplement training sessions. He has primarily featured in the Under-21s setup.

Previously contracted to Manchester City, Honor joined a sizeable group of United goalkeepers, with that department set for radical changes this summer.

Andre Onana has already sealed a return to Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor, where he spent the 2025/26 campaign after falling out of favour at Old Trafford.

Radek Vitek, who was at Bristol City last season, is also expected to leave. There is considerable interest in the Czech Republic youth international. A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Stuttgart have joined the race for his signature.

Altay Bayindir has been given extended time away from the club’s Carrington training complex to sort out his future, as the likes of Besiktas and Fenerbahce eye him.

Dermot Mee and veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton penned new deals with United. The Red Devils also announced the signing of Karl Darlow as a free agent from old foes Leeds United.

Now, the Manchester Evening News have revealed details of the unusual loan agreement for Honor between United and Southport.

Unique deal

According to MEN, though Honor has officially joined Southport, he will continue to train at Carrington, providing valuable cover to help pad out the squad.

The news outlet points out, “Sources have clarified that he will continue to train at Carrington, alongside sessions with the non-league club.”

“An opportunity came up to give Honor regular game time in men’s football and United want their young players to play as many games as possible to help their development.”

“The way United have structured the agreement means Honor can continue to work as a training goalkeeper at Carrington when needed, while also getting matches under his belt.”

It’s easy to see why United have done this. The arrangement offers the best of both worlds: Honor secures senior game time away from the club, United avoid being stretched thin between the posts, and he remains firmly plugged into the United setup.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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