VfB Stuttgart eyeing Man United goalkeeper Radek Vitek



VfB Stuttgart are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United’s Radek Vitek amidst their goalkeeping crisis.

United exit

A loan move to Bristol City in the 2025/26 campaign proved transformative for Vitek, who delivered superbly and accelerated his growth considerably.

Initially signed to be a back-up shot-stopper, it didn’t take him too long to become an undisputed starter. Vitek made 41 Championship appearances, keeping 12 clean sheets in that period.

He won Bristol’s Player of the Year award after a fan vote, the Players’ Player of the Year award, and the Young Player of the Year award. Bristol have made no secret of their desire to have Vitek back in their ranks, but they face stiff competition from Premier League newcomers Hull City, Coventry City and Ipswich Town.

Vitek grabbed headlines last weekend when he publicly declared a desire to leave United in search of greener pastures.

The 22-year-old kept a clean sheet during the second half of the 1-0 defeat to Wrexham in Helsinki. Speaking to reporters after the game, he made it clear that he is open to a new adventure.

The Czech Republic youth international said, “I’m ready to go somewhere again and hopefully be number one.”

Asked whether that would be on loan again or a permanent transfer, he replied, “I’m ready for both, to be fair. It depends on what the club wants and also on the options. There has been a few interests on the table. We’re hoping to choose the best one and hopefully it will happen soon.”

Now, it has emerged that Stuttgart are admirers of Vitek.

Stuttgart interest

According to BILD, Vitek is an option for Stuttgart, who are poised to be without Dennis Seimen for the foreseeable future.

Stuttgart were on the brink of entrusting the gloves to Seimen, with the young goalkeeper primed to take over from Alexander Nübel as the club’s new number one.

A productive loan spell at promoted Bundesliga outfit Paderborn was followed by a setback, with Seimen sustaining a thigh injury that is expected to keep him out of action until mid-to-late September.

It’s for this reason that Stuttgart are now keeping tabs on Vitek. United are thought to favour a loan move for Vitek, an arrangement that would appeal to Stuttgart given the negligible financial outlay required.

Vitek was named in Michael Carrick’s travelling squad to face Rosenborg on Friday.

Feature image Ed Sykes via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social