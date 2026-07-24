Why Crysencio Summerville’s dream Man United move never materialised



Crysencio Summerville was reportedly eager to join Manchester United, but the transfer did not get over the line due to one hindrance, The Athletic have now revealed.

Al-Hilal move

Over the past few weeks, United have been strongly linked with a move for Summerville, who was tipped to leave West Ham following their relegation to the Championship.

United made enquiries for the winger, who notched five Premier League goals last season and also impressed for the Netherlands national team at the World Cup, contributing two goals and two assists before their elimination to Morocco in the Round of 32.

AS Roma appeared to be United’s chief competitor to land Summerville. The Serie A giants had a bid for the player rejected as West Ham held out for money.

Then, out of nowhere, Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal stormed into the fray and reached an agreement with the Hammers. Al-Hilal will pay slightly more than €70m for the 24-year-old.

On Thursday evening, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Summerville has already signed his contract and can officially be considered an Al-Hilal player. It’s understood that he was a priority target for the side.

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Summerville will earn up to €17m net per year, amounting to a potential €68m net over the course of his contract, which runs until 2030. This translates to around €326k per week, about the same amount that Marcus Rashford makes at Old Trafford.

🚨📈 EXCL DET | Crysencio Summerville can earn up to €17 million NET per year, meaning up to €68 million NET over the course of his contract until 2030. The 23 y/o winger signed the deal with Al Hilal last night. West Ham will receive a transfer fee of £65 million all-in.… pic.twitter.com/r5dyZWsUzZ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 24, 2026

Now, The Athletic reveal that Summerville’s preferred transfer destination was United but the club’s inability to shift Rashford prevented a move from happening.

Failed transfer

Roshane Thomas writes, “Serie A giants Roma failed with multiple offers, while Manchester United made enquiries for the 24-year-old winger.”

“Tottenham expressed interest, too, but — according to sources familiar with the situation and granted anonymity to protect relationships — he had no desire to follow Fernandes on that short trip across London, out of respect for West Ham.”

“Manchester United were Summerville’s initial preferred option, but moving to Old Trafford was contingent on them selling Marcus Rashford.”

“No potential suitor activated the England international’s £40million exit clause before it expired, which meant Summerville’s representatives had to explore other options.” It’s understood that Summerville always intended to leave West Ham on good terms.

At the moment, Rashford is poised to be reintegrated into the United first team when he returns from his World Cup break. Both player and club would prefer a permanent parting of ways but if he cannot secure a club, Michael Carrick is prepared to work with the England international.

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