Home » Video: Ex-PL boss Sean Dyche makes “dream” Man United revelation

Video: Ex-PL boss Sean Dyche makes “dream” Man United revelation

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti


Former Burnley and Everton manager Sean Dyche has made an honest Manchester United admission.

Dyche’s revelation

Appearing on talkSPORT, Dyche was asked to name his dream club to manage if he had his pick. He didn’t hesitate, choosing United.

“Yeah, it’s Man United [his dream club]. And it’s not because…I’ve never been a fan, fan of it [the club].”

“It’s just a massive, massive massive, massive club.”

He continued, “I mean, the growth under Sir Alex [Ferguson], and where it got to…”

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s a massively difficult job, but just to have a chance, you know the size of that and the worldwide power of it, you know what I mean?”

“I’ve always enjoyed going there, enjoyed the results I’ve had, well, relevant to the teams I’ve managed. It’s not easy there, but obviously I’ve had some really big results and important results.”

Dyche has been out of management since he was sacked by Nottingham Forest in February after just 114 days in the City Ground dugout.

Vitor Pereira took over and guided them to survival, but he too was unceremoniously shown the door. Now, Oliver Glasner is at the helm.

Transfer hunt

Meanwhile, United remain active in the transfer market as they aim to strengthen the team ahead of the new season.

Already, United have confirmed three key signings: Andrey Santos (from Chelsea), Youri Tielemans (from Aston Villa) and Karl Darlow (goalkeeper).

The Red Devils are believed to be keen on a third midfield arrival, with the likes of Manu Kone (AS Roma), Alex Scott (Bournemouth), Carlos Baleba (Brighton & Hove Albion) Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) and Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) under consideration.

United are also targeting a left-winger and a striker, although these positions are likely dependent on the exits of Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee.

Michael Carrick’s side may also look to recruit a left-back.

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Elliot Anderson taunts Man United with three-word dig...

Man United confirm when stunning new away kit...

Sir Alex Ferguson pays heartwarming tribute to great...

Furious Man United fan groups issue scathing statement...

Man United pay heartfelt tribute to Kevin Keegan...

Jason Wilcox sheds light on United’s squad reinforcement...

Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.