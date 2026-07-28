Video: Ex-PL boss Sean Dyche makes “dream” Man United revelation



Former Burnley and Everton manager Sean Dyche has made an honest Manchester United admission.

Dyche’s revelation

Appearing on talkSPORT, Dyche was asked to name his dream club to manage if he had his pick. He didn’t hesitate, choosing United.

“Yeah, it’s Man United [his dream club]. And it’s not because…I’ve never been a fan, fan of it [the club].”

“It’s just a massive, massive massive, massive club.”

He continued, “I mean, the growth under Sir Alex [Ferguson], and where it got to…”

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s a massively difficult job, but just to have a chance, you know the size of that and the worldwide power of it, you know what I mean?”

“I’ve always enjoyed going there, enjoyed the results I’ve had, well, relevant to the teams I’ve managed. It’s not easy there, but obviously I’ve had some really big results and important results.”

Dyche has been out of management since he was sacked by Nottingham Forest in February after just 114 days in the City Ground dugout.

Vitor Pereira took over and guided them to survival, but he too was unceremoniously shown the door. Now, Oliver Glasner is at the helm.

Transfer hunt

Meanwhile, United remain active in the transfer market as they aim to strengthen the team ahead of the new season.

Already, United have confirmed three key signings: Andrey Santos (from Chelsea), Youri Tielemans (from Aston Villa) and Karl Darlow (goalkeeper).

The Red Devils are believed to be keen on a third midfield arrival, with the likes of Manu Kone (AS Roma), Alex Scott (Bournemouth), Carlos Baleba (Brighton & Hove Albion) Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) and Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) under consideration.

United are also targeting a left-winger and a striker, although these positions are likely dependent on the exits of Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee.

Michael Carrick’s side may also look to recruit a left-back.

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