Man United pay heartfelt tribute to Kevin Keegan after his passing



Manchester United have sent a touching tribute in honour of former England captain and manager Kevin Keegan, who has died at the age of 75.

Tragic death

In January, it was announced that Keegan had been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Keegan, widely viewed as one of England’s most decorated athletes, played for Scunthorpe United, Liverpool, Hamburg, Southampton and Newcastle during an illustrious career.

He also managed Newcastle, Fulham, England and Manchester City.

Keegan’s career spanned nearly 750 club appearances. He first rose to prominence at Liverpool, where he lifted the First Division trophy three times, before moving to Hamburg and cementing his legacy with consecutive Ballon d’Or wins in 1978 and 1979.

On Monday, Keegan’s family released a statement which reads, “It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75.”

“The former England player and manager had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments.”

“Kevin, a double Ballon d’Or winner, was a much-loved husband, father and grandfather. The family would like to thank Kevin’s incredible medical team for all their support. This is a hugely difficult time and they are requesting space and privacy.”

United have joined the football world in mourning, paying their respects to the England great.

United pay tribute

United wrote on X, “We are profoundly saddened by the loss of Kevin Keegan.”

“A giant of English football, he was a cherished figure at the very highest levels of the game.”

“Our condolences go to Kevin’s family, loved ones and all those he inspired as a manager, player and person, on and off the pitch.”

“Rest in peace, Kevin.”

We are profoundly saddened by the loss of Kevin Keegan. A giant of English football, he was a cherished figure at the very highest levels of the game. Our condolences go to Kevin’s family, loved ones and all those he inspired as a manager, player and person, on and off the… pic.twitter.com/KpZykfpTQs — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 20, 2026

England will pay a pre-match tribute to Keegan’s life when they host Spain at Wembley in September’s Nations League encounter.

Featured image Jamie McDonald via Getty Images

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