Ethan Wheatley: Everton make major transfer call on Man United striker



Everton have reached a major transfer decision on Manchester United starlet Ethan Wheatley, the reliable Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Exit on the cards

Although the bulk of attention has centred on potential arrivals, departures are of comparable significance, serving both to generate revenue for additional signings and to avoid an overcrowded squad.

In particular, United are facing decisions over the future of a number of the youngsters on their books, including Wheatley.

The forward made his senior United debut in April 2024, when he was introduced as a substitute during a victory over Sheffield United. In doing so, he became the 250th academy graduate to make his first-team debut for the Red Devils.

In total, Wheatley has made four senior appearances for United, three of which are Premier League appearances during the 2023/24 season.

He spent last season out on loan, first at Northampton Town and then at Bradford City for the latter half of the campaign.

There has been no shortage of interest in the 20-year-old. A move to Schalke has been mooted while more recently, it was indicated that Cardiff City are also admirers of the player.

Now, Romano reports that Everton have joined the race to sign Wheatley.

Wheatley update

According to the Italian journalist on X, “EXCL: Everton are interested in Man United talented striker Ethan Wheatley.”

Everton preparing a proposal to make formal approach with Man United soon for the 20 year old forward.”

🚨🔵⚪️ EXCL: Everton are interested in Man United talented striker Ethan Wheatley.#EFC preparing a proposal to make formal approach with Man United soon for the 20 year old forward. pic.twitter.com/wJ8upfY8DV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2026

The nature of Everton’s proposal is yet to be determined, with uncertainty over whether it constitutes a permanent transfer or a temporary loan arrangement.

The coming days and weeks promise to be eventful as Wheatley inches closer towards the Old Trafford exit door.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 9/10

Why?

✅Reported by a tier 1 journalist

✅Wheatley was not included in Man United’s last two travelling squads as uncertainty over his future grows.

✅Man United would be open to letting him go this summer.

TPP view

We believe that Everton’s interest is genuine and an offer is forthcoming, with Wheatley’s time at United looking like it’s up

Featured image Pete Norton via Getty Images

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