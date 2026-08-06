Jacob Devaney: Man United take surprise call on the future of pre-season hero



Manchester United have reportedly made a major decision on the future of youngster Jacob Devaney.

Clear stance

Devaney is making the most of his pre-season opportunities. His performances have not gone unnoticed and his stock has risen sharply as a result.

The United prospect operated in unfamiliar roles against Wrexham and Rosenborg, appearing completely at ease while underlining his tactical versatility. He found the back of the net in the 5-0 demolition of Rosenborg with an instinctive finish from a set piece, earning praise from Carrick.

Speaking to reporters last month, Devaney insisted that he wants to play regular first-team football. He indicated that his priority is to break through at United but if that is not on the cards this season, he is prepared to go out on loan again.

He had a successful loan spell in the second half of last season in the Scottish league with St Mirren.

Devaney finds himself in the same bracket as many United youngsters: too good for academy football, but not quite ready for the senior squad.

It was suggested that United could keep Devaney but it seems there has been a U-turn.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United have decided to let the 19-year-old head out on another loan deal.

Devaney update

The report also details potential destinations for Devaney.

“He will leave United on loan in the new campaign and is attracting interest from Championship clubs and teams in Europe.”

“St Mirren was a brilliant starting point for Devaney, who has now been earmarked for a loan at a higher level.”

It’s currently unclear which clubs are vying to sign Devaney but United will almost certainly pick whichever option guarantees him the most playing time.

Meanwhile, Michael Carrick and his players return to action on Saturday when they face Paris Saint-Germain.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅Reported by an outlet with a reliable record for Manchester United academy news.

✅Devaney himself has gone public with his desire for a loan exit if first-team opportunities at Man United won’t be available.

⚠️The exact identity of the Championship and European clubs eyeing Devaney has not been revealed.

TPP view

We believe Devaney will indeed end up leaving Man United on loan this summer.

Featured image Lewis Storey via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social