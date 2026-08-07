Michael Sansoni: Man United transfer data guru receives major honour



Manchester United’s data chief, Michael Sansoni, has been recognised with a major accolade as he spearheads a radical transformation of the club’s recruitment strategy.

Big shift

Speaking in the months after he assumed operational control of United following the completion of his partial investment, co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe slammed United’s data department.

Ratcliffe has, on several occasions, expressed his view that United’s use of data has been substandard relative to their rivals, highlighting it as a critical factor in the club’s transfer market shortcomings following Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

It is precisely for this reason that Sansoni, previously the senior performance engineer at the Mercedes F1 team, was appointed at United.

He has subsequently been allocated considerable investment to revamp United’s data capabilities. Despite staffing reductions elsewhere, the data department has been bolstered and now exerts considerable influence over the club’s identification of transfer targets.

Sansoni and those who work under him have largely been credited with the success of last summer’s window, when United brought in Senne Lammens, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Having missed out on Elliot Anderson and Matues Fernandes this summer, United turned their attention to alternative midfield targets Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos. It’s believed that the hunt for a third midfield acquisition is in ongoing.

Sansoni honoured

Sansoni has been included on the Leaders in Sport Under 40 list for 2026.

The list recognises “leaders who continually push boundaries in sport, rewrite the rules of the game, and make their mark on the industry.”

Reacting to the award, Sansoni wrote, “Thank you to Leaders in Sport for this recognition, honoured to be part of the Under 40 Class of 2026.”

United's director of data Michael Sansoni has received industry recognition for his work at the club #mufc https://t.co/jXb8jLVeiu — Steven Railston (@StevenRailston) August 7, 2026

“Thanks to Manchester United and the Data & AI team, who turn ambitious ideas into things that actually work. Proud to be a part of it, and excited for what’s ahead.”

Sansoni’s profile on the Leaders in Sport list says, “Mike joined Manchester United as director of data and AI in April 2025. He is responsible for building the in-house data engineering, science, analytics, software engineering and AI function across the club, spanning football, commercial and wider club operations.”

“His focus areas include advanced statistical methods and Bayesian inference, the application of insight at pace, modernisation of the club’s technology stack, and the integration of enterprise AI transformation.”

United will be relying on Sansoni to replicate his successes from the previous summer as they seek to progress under Michael Carrick’s stewardship in the new season.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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