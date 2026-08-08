Harry Maguire steals the show as Man United draw 1-1 with PSG



Manchester United defender Harry Maguire took centre stage as he and his teammates battled Paris Saint-Germain to a 1-1 draw.

Draw

United made their way to Ullevi Stadium in Sweden to take on the reigning Ligue 1 and Champions League winners, off the back of last weekend’s comeback victory over Atletico Madrid.

Carrick’s men were caught cold early as PSG exploited the right flank, with Ibrahim Mbaye firing them into the lead.

United regained their composure and gradually worked their way back into the contest. Bryan Mbeumo came close on three occasions, two from free-kicks and another from a Shea Lacey cross. Amad also had a sight of goal, and United threatened from a number of corner deliveries too.

The Red Devils finally restored parity in the 32nd minute through Mbeumo. Amad won the ball from Koukaba and charged inside the box perfectly before teeing up Mbeumo, who took a brilliant first touch before quickly and confidently rifling into the bottom corner.

🇨🇮 🤝 🇨🇲 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 8, 2026

United continued to push and they got even better in the second half with the introductions of Bruno Fernandes, debutant Youri Tielemans and Joshua Zirkzee. Ultimately, neither team managed to secure victory, and the contest finished all square.

Harry finds Bryan who forces another fine save 😱 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 8, 2026

Maguire was one of the standout performers as he managed 90 minutes of action.

Maguire’s display

He won the one tackle he put in, while also making as many clearances.

The England international registered seven recoveries and proved commanding in his engagements, prevailing in every ground duel he contested as well as the solitary aerial challenge he encountered.

Maguire touched the ball 53 times and found his teammates with 43 of the 47 passes he attempted (91% individual pass accuracy).

His ability to launch attacks from deep was particularly notable, completing seven of nine long passes to a United player.

Statistic Value Tackles won 1 Clearances made 1 Recoveries 7 Ground duels won 100% (all contested) Aerial duels won 1 (100%) Touches 53 Passes attempted 47 Passes completed 43 Pass accuracy 91% Long passes completed 7/9 Shots 2 Shots on target 1 Next match vs Leeds United (Wed)

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

The 33-year-old also had two shots at goal, one of which was on target. United are next in action on Wednesday when they face old foes Leeds United.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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