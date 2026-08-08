Mason Mount’s injury vs PSG is a reminder to INEOS to get their act together



Manchester United played out an entertaining 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain at the Ullevi Stadium on Saturday, in what was their fourth pre-season friendly of the summer.

The Red Devils had more shots, and should have come away with a win considering all the chances they created.

Fans finally caught a glimpse of new signing Youri Tielemans, who came on in the second half. The Belgian dovetailed nicely with Bruno Fernandes, and it has all the makings of a great understanding.

United conceded in the second minute of the game, with the defending Champions League winners starting strong in Gothenburg.

Understanding developing nicely between players

After a shaky start, the 20-time English league champions slowly got back into the groove, with Amad pulling the strings.

His pressing off the ball was a joy to watch, and it was his hard work that allowed Bryan Mbeumo to score the equaliser.

The duo had displayed almost telepathic understanding in the first half of the previous campaign, and Michael Carrick will want to see more of the same this coming campaign.

The head coach will be worried about Mason Mount, as the Englishman hobbled off early in the first half.

Mason Mount cannot be trusted, INEOS need to go all in

There have been reports that INEOS could decide against signing a third midfielder owing to the former Chelsea ace’s strong performances in pre-season.

But the United No.7 remains injury-prone, and Saturday was a stark reminder to INEOS about the need to spend big to sign that elusive defensive midfielder.

Carrick was given the remit to take the club back into the Champions League, which he successfully completed last season.

Now, the co-owners need to back him in the market. United’s season prospects depend on how the club end this transfer window.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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