Home » Marc Casado: Transfer update emerges on Man United midfield target

Marc Casado: Transfer update emerges on Man United midfield target

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Pic of Marc Casado


A transfer update has been provided on Barcelona star and reported midfield target Marc Casado.

Midfield hunt

United are believed to be on the hunt for a third midfield signing following the acquisitions of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa.

The past several weeks have yielded little activity at Old Trafford, though reports indicate that United continue to monitor the market with the commencement of their Premier League season now less than a week away.

Michael Carrick recently came out and all but made a public appeal for reinforcements. Casado is a player United have previously been mentioned as admirers of.

He has also been linked to Manchester City and Chelsea, although there have been suggestions that he is not too keen on these alternatives. Casado made 34 appearances across all competitions for the Blaugrana last term.

Now, Cadena Ser has provided an update on his situation.

Casado latest

According to the news outlet, the imminent arrival of Rodri from Manchester City has all but sealed Casado’s fate at Camp Nou.

Barcelona and City struck an agreement for Rodri, who will be officially unveiled this week. Rodri’s signing is expected to push Casado further down the pecking order, hence the side’s willingness to offload him and generate money from his exit before the window closes.

Cadena Ser claim that the United target is also the subject of interest from the Saudi Pro League.

“The midfielder currently has very strong offers from Al Hilal and Al Ahli, among other interested clubs.”

“Casadó will gather all the proposals that come his way over the coming days before making a definitive decision about his future.”

“His departure is part of Barcelona’s plans to free up space in the squad and generate revenue during a summer in which the club continues to make moves.”

Al Hilal are said to be “pushing the hardest” to secure Casado’s signature.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10
Why?

✅ Rodri’s arrival almost certainly spells trouble for Casado at Barcelona.
✅ Even before Rodri’s signing, there were rumours that Casado was poised to leave Barcelona.
⚠️ This information requires further corroboration from more reputable sources.

TPP View

We believe that it’s still very premature to make any definitive verdict on Casado’s future.

Featured image Angel Martinez via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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